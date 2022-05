Lawson’s acting resume included apperances on Maude, Kojak and Equal Justice. She also starred in the TV movie Mason, about a boy genius. She also had six Broadway credits, including the 1965 comedy Cactus Flower alongside Lauren Bacall, replacing Brenda Vaccaro in the role of Toni.

Other roles included the title character in 1966’s Agatha Sue, I Love You, as well as My Daughter, Your Son (1969), The Plough and the Stars (1973), An American Millionaire (1974) and Teibele and Her Demon (1979).