Star Of ‘Hill Street Blues’ Was 83 – The Hamden Journal

Barbara Bosson, who was nominated for five Emmys for her role in Hill Street Blues, has died at the age of 83.

Her death was announced by her director son, Jesse Bochco, on social media.

She is best known as starring as Fay Furillo during the first six seasons of NBC’s Hill Street Blues, which was created by her then husband Steven Bochco.

Bosson was also Emmy nominated for her role as prosecutor Miriam Grasso on ABC’s Murder One.

RELATED: Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2023: Photo Gallery & Obituaries

“More spirit and zest than you could shake a stick at. When she loved you, you felt it without a doubt. If she didn’t, you may well have also known that too. Forever in our hearts. I love you Mama,” wrote Jesse Bochco.

Bosson got her start in Steve McQueen film Bullitt and CBS detective series Mannix before becoming one of the stars of NBC’s Richie Brockelan, Private Eye. She also starred in Cop Rock and her last roles were in Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, ABC’s Total Security and TV movie Scattering Dad.

She is said to have passed away peacefully on February 18 surrounded by her family and loved ones. She is survived by her son Jesse and daughter Melissa as well as two grandchildren.

Born in Charleroi, Pennsylvania, she also made guest appearances in LA Law and Star Trek: Deep Space Nine.

In 1970, Bosson married writer-producer Steven Bochco, who died in 2018, and the couple divorced in 1997.

Bosch star Titus Welliver, who appeared with her in Murder One, paid tribute to the actress.

“The beautiful and wonderful Barbara Bosson has left us. Colleague, friend and surrogate mother. My heart is shattered by her departure. Bow your heads for her loved ones who are so very devastated by her departure. Love you Babs, you made us all better with your kindness,” he wrote.