Star Jones will replace Judge Faith Jenkins as host of Divorce Court

Court is back in session for Star Jones.

The daytime TV personality is returning to Divorce Court as the new judge and host of the longest-running courtroom show. Jones, 59, replaces Judge Faith Jenkins, 45, who came aboard in 2020.

Jones confirmed the news on Twitter, saying, “I’m incredibly honored.”

“Before I was the legal correspondent for NBC News covering high-profile trials and conducting exclusive jailhouse interviews, I spent six years in a Brooklyn courtroom as a NYC homicide prosecutor and assistant district attorney,” Jones said in a statement obtained by EW. “Since the beginning of my TV career, it’s been my mission to serve as a voice for the voiceless; and after more than 30 consecutive years on television and in people’s homes, that remains true.”

Jones said she was “honored to be considered to take over the Divorce Court TV bench” after Judge Mablean Ephriam, Judge Lynn Toler, and Judge Jenkins.

Star Jones, Faith Jenkins

J. Countess/Getty Images; Prince Williams/Wireimage Star Jones replaces Judge Faith Jenkins on ‘Divorce Court.’

“I will offer the parties before Divorce Court, as well as viewers, a no-nonsense approach to the law and a decision driven by my proven legal expertise, compassion and empathy, personal experiences and hard-earned common sense,” she concluded.

In addition to the experience she mentioned in her statement, Jones also comes with a career stint as a commentator for Court TV in 1991 for the William Kennedy Smith trial. She also had her own courtroom show, Jones & Jury, making her the first Black person and first female TV arbitrator in 1994.

By 1997, Jones became one of the original cohosts of The View. She later departed from the post in 2006.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly‘s free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: