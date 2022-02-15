Stanley Druckenmiller Buys Chevron as Family Offices Reveal Stock Picks

(Bloomberg) — Big tech fell out of favor with some of the world’s wealthiest investors last quarter.

Stanley Druckenmiller’s Duquesne Family Office sold its $35.9 million position in Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc. before its 26% dive earlier this month, while George Soros’s family office, Soros Fund Management, winnowed its stakes in Amazon.com Inc., Alphabet Inc. and the biggest exchange-traded fund tracking the Nasdaq 100, according to the firms’ recent 13F filings.

Hong Kong-based Blue Pool Capital, which manages part of the fortunes of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. co-founders Joe Tsai and Jack Ma, also averted some losses from the recent tech selloff by ditching its stakes in Microsoft Corp., Amazon, Alphabet and PayPal Holdings Inc.

Druckenmiller’s biggest acquisition was an almost $100 million purchase of Chevron Corp. The former hedge fund manager, who has solely invested his own capital since 2010, has a net worth of $10.4 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Quarterly 13F filings are required by the Securities and Exchange Commission for money managers overseeing more than $100 million in U.S. equities and offer a rare glimpse into the investing strategies of the extremely rich.

The Walton family behind the Walmart Inc. retail empire, for example, invest a sliver of their fortune through WIT LLC, which has $4.5 billion in assets, mostly ETFs. Last quarter, it acquired a stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. and sold its position in Pinduoduo Inc.

Wildcat Capital Management, the family office of TPG Inc. co-founder David Bonderman, disclosed $614.1 million in U.S. equities at the end of last year. Mobile-gaming platform Skillz Inc. is its largest holding, representing more than a quarter of its portfolio, according to a filing Monday.

