Stanley Cup winners, leading scorers, MVPs

This is the time when NHL history is made, and with that in mind, here is a list of key stats and facts about the Stanley Cup playoffs:

Connor McDavid and Nathan MacKinnon were among the top performers in the NHL Stanley Cup playoffs one season ago. (Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports)

Yearly points leaders (2000-present)

2022: Connor McDavid, 33

2021: Nikita Kucherov, 32

2020: Nikita Kucherov, 34

2019: Brad Marchand, 23

2018: Evgeny Kuznetsov, 32

2017: Evgeni Malkin, 28

2016: Logan Couture, 30

2015: Tyler Johnson and Patrick Kane, 23

2014: Anze Kopitar, 26

2013: David Krejci, 26

2012: Dustin Brown and Anze Kopitar, 20

2011: David Krejci, 23

2010: Daniel Briere, 30

2009: Evgeni Malkin, 36

2008: Sidney Crosby and Henrik Zetterberg, 27

2007: Daniel Alfredsson, Jason Spezza and Dany Heatley, 22

2006: Eric Staal, 28

2004: Brad Richards, 26

2003: Jamie Langenbrunner and Scott Niedermayer, 18

2002: Peter Forsberg, 27

2001: Joe Sakic, 26

2000: Brett Hull, 24

Yearly goals leaders (2000-present)

2022: Nathan MacKinnon and Evander Kane, 13

2021: Brayden Point, 14

2020: Brayden Point, 14

2019: Logan Couture, 14

2018: Alexander Ovechkin, 15

2017: Jake Guentzel, 13

2016: Joe Paveski, 14

2015: Tyler Johnson, 13

2014: Marian Gaborik, 14

2013: Patrick Sharp, 10

2012: Dustin Brown, Anze Kopitar, Ilya Kovalchuk, Claude Giroux and Zach Parise, 8

2011: David Krejci, 12

2010: Mike Cammalleri, 13

2009: Sidney Crosby, 15

2008: Henrik Zetterberg and Johan Franzen, 13

2007: Daniel Alfredsson, 14

2006: Fernando Pisani, 14

2004: Jarome Iginla, 13

2003: Jamie Langenbrunner, 11

2002: Brett Hull, 10

2001: Joe Sakic, 13

2000: Brett Hull, 11

Most points, single season, top 10

1. Wayne Gretzky, 47, 1985

2. Mario Lemieux, 44, 1991

3. Wayne Gretzky, 43, 1988

4. Wayne Gretzky, 40, 1993

5. Wayne Gretzky, 38, 1983

6. Paul Coffey, 37, 1985

7. Evgeni Malkin, 36, 2009

T8. Mike Bossy, 35, 1981

T8. Wayne Gretzky, 35, 1984

T8. Doug Gilmour, 35, 1993

Most goals, single season, top 10

1. Reggie Leach, 19, 1976

2. Jari Kurri, 19, 1985

3. Joe Sakic, 18, 1996

T4. Mike Bossy, 17, 1983

T4. Mike Bossy, 17, 1982

T4. Mike Bossy, 17, 1981

T4. Wayne Gretzky, 17, 1985

T4. Steve Payne, 17, 1981

T4. Kevin Stevens, 17, 1991

T10. Joe Mullen, 16, 1989

T10. Craig Simpson, 16, 1990

T10. Mario Lemieux, 16, 1991

T10. Cam Neely, 16, 1991

T10. Mario Lemieux, 16, 1992

T10. Pavel Bure, 16, 1994

All-time scoring leaders, top 10

1. Wayne Gretzky, 382 points

2. Mark Messier, 295 points

3. Jari Kurri, 233 points

4. Glenn Anderson, 214 points

T5. Sidney Crosby, 201 points

T5. Jaromir Jagr, 201 points

7. Paul Coffey, 196 points

8. Brett Hull, 190 points

T9. Joe Sakic, 188 points

T9. Doug Gilmour, 188 points

Lightning star Nikita Kucherov has been one of the top playoff performers over the last several seasons. (Photo by Mark LoMoglio/NHLI via Getty Images)

Active scoring leaders, top 10

1. Sidney Crosby, 201 points

2. Evgeni Malkin, 180 points

3. Nikita Kucherov, 154 points

4. Alex Ovechkin, 141 points

5. Joe Thornton, 134 points

6. Patrick Kane, 132 points

7. Patrice Bergeron, 127 points

8. Joe Pavelski, 125 points

9. Ryan Getzlaf, 120 points

T10. Jonathan Toews, 119 points

T10. Corey Perry, 119 points

Best single-season goaltending performances by save percentage, top 10 (min. 10 appearances)

*Won Stanley Cup

1. Jacques Plante, STL, .950 (10 GP), 1969

2. Johnny Bower, TOR, .949 (10 GP), 1963*

T3. Jonathan Quick, LAK, .946 (20 GP), 2012*

T3. Patrick Lalime, OTT, .946 (12 GP), 2002

T3. Jean-Sebastien Giguere, ANA, .946 (21 GP), 2003

4. Ron Tugnutt, PIT, .945 (11 GP), 2000

T5. Braden Holtby, WSH, .944 (13 GP), 2015

T5. Ilya Bryzgalov, ANA, .944 (11 GP), 2006

T5. Mike Smith, PHX, .944 (16 GP), 2012

6. Jonas Hiller, ANA, .943 (13 GP), 2009

Active save percentage leaders (min. 25 career games), top 10

1. Craig Anderson, .929 (48 GP)

2. Braden Holtby, .926 (97 GP)

T3. Mike Smith, .924 (45 GP)

T3. Jake Allen, .924 (29 GP)

5. Andrei Vasilevskiy, .923 (104 GP)

T6. Cam Talbot, .921 (33 GP)

T6. Matt Murray, .921 (51GP)

T6. Connor Hellebuyck, .921 (35 GP)

T6. Jonathan Quick, .921 (92 GP)

T10. Robin Lehner, .919 (29 GP)

T10. Jaroslav Halak, .919 (39 GP)

T10. Carey Price, .919 (92 GP)

T10. Anton Khudobin, .919 (27 GP)

T10. Semyon Varlamov, .919 (60 GP)

Stanley Cup winners (1967-present)

2022: Colorado Avalanche defeat Tampa Bay Lightning (4-2)

2021: Tampa Bay Lightning defeat Montreal Canadiens (4-1)

2020: Tampa Bay Lightning defeat Dallas Stars (4-2)

2019: St. Louis Blues defeat Boston Bruins (4-3)

2018: Washington Capitals defeat Vegas Golden Knights (4-1)

2017: Pittsburgh Penguins defeat Nashville Predators (4-2)

2016: Pittsburgh Penguins defeat San Jose Sharks (4-2)

2015: Chicago Blackhawks defeat Tampa Bay Lightning (4-2)

2014: Los Angeles Kings defeat New York Rangers (4-1)

2013: Chicago Blackhawks defeat Boston Bruins (4-2)

2012: Los Angeles Kings defeat New Jersey Devils (4-2)

2011: Boston Bruins defeat Vancouver Canucks (4-3)

2010: Chicago Blackhawks defeat Philadelphia Flyers (4-2)

2009: Pittsburgh Penguins defeat Detroit Red Wings (4-3)

2008: Detroit Red Wings defeat Pittsburgh Penguins (4-2)

2007: Anaheim Ducks defeat Ottawa Senators (4-1)

2006: Carolina Hurricanes defeat Edmonton Oilers (4-3)

2005: No championship awarded due to NHL lockout

2004: Tampa Bay Lightning defeat Calgary Flames (4-3)

2003: New Jersey Devils defeat Anaheim Ducks (4-3)

2002: Detroit Red Wings defeat Carolina Hurricanes (4-1)

2001: Colorado Avalanche defeat New Jersey Devils (4-3)

2000: New Jersey Devils defeat Dallas Stars (4-2)

1999: Dallas Stars defeat Buffalo Sabres (4-2)

1998: Detroit Red Wings defeat Washington Capitals (4-0)

1997: Detroit Red Wings defeat Philadelphia Flyers (4-0)

1996: Colorado Avalanche defeat Florida Panthers (4-0)

1995: New Jersey Devils defeat Detroit Red Wings (4-0)

1994: New York Rangers defeat Vancouver Canucks (4-3)

1993: Montreal Canadiens defeat Los Angeles Kings (4-1)

1992: Pittsburgh Penguins defeat Chicago Blackhawks (4-0)

1991: Pittsburgh Penguins defeat Minnesota North Stars (4-2)

1990: Edmonton Oilers defeat Boston Bruins (4-1)

1989: Calgary Flames defeat Montreal Canadiens (4-2)

1988: Edmonton Oilers defeat Boston Bruins (4-0)

1987: Edmonton Oilers defeat Philadelphia Flyers (4-3)

1986: Montreal Canadiens defeat Calgary Flames (4-1)

1985: Edmonton Oilers defeat Philadelphia Flyers (4-1)

1984: Edmonton Oilers defeat New York Islanders (4-1)

1983: New York Islanders defeat Edmonton Oilers (4-0)

1982: New York Islanders defeat Vancouver Canucks (4-0)

1981: New York Islanders defeat Minnesota North Stars (4-1)

1980: New York Islanders defeat Philadelphia Flyers (4-2)

1979: Montreal Canadiens defeat New York Rangers (4-1)

1978: Montreal Canadiens defeat Boston Bruins (4-2)

1977: Montreal Canadiens defeat Boston Bruins (4-0)

1976: Montreal Canadiens defeat Philadelphia Flyers (4-0)

1975: Philadelphia Flyers defeat Buffalo Sabres (4-2)

1974: Philadelphia Flyers defeat Boston Bruins (4-2)

1973: Montreal Canadiens defeat Chicago Black Hawks (4-2)

1972: Boston Bruins defeat New York Rangers (4-3)

1971: Montreal Canadiens defeat Chicago Black Hawks (4-3)

1970: Boston Bruins defeat St. Louis Blues (4-0)

1969: Montreal Canadiens defeat St. Louis Blues (4-0)

1968: Montreal Canadiens defeat St. Louis Blues (4-0)

1967: Toronto Maple Leafs defeat Montreal Canadiens (4-2)

Conn Smythe Trophy winners (2000-present)

2022: Cale Makar

2021: Andrei Vasilevskiy

2020: Victor Hedman

2019: Ryan O’Reilly

2018: Alexander Ovechkin

2017: Sidney Crosby

2016: Sidney Crosby

2015: Duncan Keith

2014: Justin Williams

2013: Patrick Kane

2012: Jonathan Quick

2011: Tim Thomas

2010: Jonathan Toews

2009: Evgeni Malkin

2008: Henrik Zetterberg

2007: Scott Niedermayer

2006: Cam Ward

2005: No trophy awarded due to NHL lockout

2004: Brad Richards

2003: Jean-Sebastien Giguere

2002: Nicklas Lidstrom

2001: Patrick Roy

2000: Scott Stevens

Most Stanley Cup wins, top 5

1. Montreal Canadiens, 24

2. Toronto Maple Leafs, 13

3. Detroit Red Wings, 11

T4. Boston Bruins, 6

T4. Chicago Blackhawks, 6

Most Stanley Cup appearances, top 5

1. Montreal Canadiens, 35

2. Detroit Red Wings, 24

3. Toronto Maple Leafs, 21

4. Boston Bruins, 20

5. Chicago Blackhawks, 13