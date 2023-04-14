Stanley Cup playoff matchups for Round 1 all but set

A pair of tasty Eastern Conference matchups highlight the opening round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. (Getty)

The NHL’s Stanley Cup playoff picture is all but set after Thursday night’s action. As of this writing, all four first-round series are now set for the Eastern Conference bracket, while the West draw still has a few matchups to be determined.

The Colorado Avalanche will determine the final matchups on Friday when they play the Nashville Predators. Colorado sits one point back of the Dallas Stars for first place in the Central Division. If Colorado earns a point against Nashville, they will draw the Seattle Kraken in Round 1. If they lose, the Stars will claim the division and the Avs will face the Minnesota Wild.

Here is where things stand, along with the schedule for the first four nights of the Stanley Cup playoffs, which get underway on Monday. Times and broadcast information will be available once the entire field is set Friday evening.

Eastern Conference playoff series matchups

Historic, Presidents’ Trophy-winning Boston Bruins vs. Florida Panthers (Second wild-card seed)

A feisty Florida team is Boston’s “reward” for setting a new NHL record for points in a single season.

The Bruins finished as hot as they’ve been all season (eight straight wins, one loss since March 16), while the Panthers squeezed into the playoffs thanks to a torrid finish. A Matthew Tkachuk-Brad Marchand battle might open some sort of pest vortex, so look out.

It’s the first time the reigning Presidents’ Trophy winner will face the previous season’s winner in the first round, at least since the trophy was first awarded in 1986.

Game 1 (@BOS): Monday, April 17

Game 2: (@BOS): Wednesday, April 19

Atlantic No. 2 seed Toronto Maple Leafs vs. No. 3 seed Tampa Bay Lightning

The Lightning hope that history repeats itself — as long as you ignore the most immediate history of Tampa Bay limping down the stretch while the Maple Leafs boasted the far superior record this season. Both teams, however, will be quick to tell you that you can throw those records out the window once the postseason begins as Toronto will try to avenge last spring’s first-round loss.

Story continues

Game 1 (@TOR): Tuesday, April 18

Game 2 (@TOR): Thursday, April 20

Metro winner Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Islanders (First wild-card seed)

Down the stretch, it’s been at times a bumpy ride for both the Hurricanes and the Islanders. This series pits a high-volume Carolina attack against a post-Trotz Isles squad that leans heavily on all-world goalie Ilya Sorokin. Could this be a battle of quantity (Hurricanes) vs. quality (Islanders)?

Game 1 (@CAR): Monday, April 17

Game 2: (@CAR): Wednesday, April 19

Metro No. 2 seed New Jersey Devils vs. Metro No. 3 seed New York Rangers

A Rangers-Devils series hasn’t been this enticing since Mark Messier was making Namath-style guarantees. (OK, if you want to pick on us olds, you can say it’s been about 30 years.) The Devils went from missing the playoffs for four straight seasons and only managing a single postseason appearance in 10 years, to nearly winning their division. After a conference final showing last season, the Rangers enter the playoffs with even more star power than before.

Combine all of those strengths with the history and animosity of this local rivalry, and fans really couldn’t ask for more from a first-round series.

Game 1 (@NJ): Tuesday, April 18

Game 2 (@NJ): Thursday, April 20

Western Conference playoff teams

Pacific winner Vegas Golden Knights vs. Winnipeg Jets (second wild-card seed)

As a reward for winning the Western Conference, the Golden Knights earned a first-round showdown with a Jets team that had to scratch and claw its way into the playoffs. While on paper this should be an easy test for Vegas, especially with Mark Stone reportedly likely making his way back into the lineup for Game 1, the Jets have the biggest X-factor in goaltender Connor Hellebuyck, who always gives Winnipeg a chance to win. Vegas won all three games between these teams in the regular season.

Game 1 (@VGK): Tuesday, April 18

Game 2 (@VGK): Thursday, April 20

Pacific No. 2 seed Edmonton Oilers vs. Pacific No. 3 seed Los Angeles Kings

The Oilers and Kings will square off in a rematch of last year’s opening round series that saw Edmonton prevail in seven games. Both teams took big leaps forward this season, setting the stage for what should be an enticing matchup. Edmonton enters the playoffs as the NHL’s hottest team, having won nine straight games and 14 of their last 15, including a pair of wins against the Kings. Los Angeles will have its hands full with Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and co., who combined for 23 points in last year’s seven-game series.

Game 1 (@EDM): Monday, April 17

Game 2: (@EDM): Wednesday, April 19