Stanley Cup Final set between Avalanche, Lightning

Stanley Cup Final

Tampa Bay vs. Colorado

x=if necessary

Wednesday: Tampa Bay at Colorado, 8 p.m., ABC

Saturday: Tampa Bay at Colorado, 8 p.m., ABC

June 20: Colorado at Tampa Bay, 8 p.m., ABC

June 22: Colorado at Tampa Bay, 8 p.m., ABC

x-June 24: Tampa Bay at Colorado, 8 p.m., ABC

x-June 26: Colorado at Tampa Bay, 8 p.m., ABC

x-June 28: Tampa Bay at Colorado, 8 p.m., ABC

Eastern Conference finals

No. 3 Tampa Bay defeats No. 2 NY Rangers, 4-2

Game 1: NY Rangers 6, Tampa Bay 2

Game 2: NY Rangers 3, Tampa Bay 2

Game 3: Tampa Bay 3, NY Rangers 2

Game 4: Tampa Bay 4, NY Rangers 1

Game 5: Tampa Bay 3, NY Rangers 1

Game 6: Tampa Bay 2, NY Rangers 1

Western Conference finals

No. 1 Colorado defeats No. 2 Edmonton, 4-0

Game 1: Colorado 8, Edmonton 6

Game 2: Colorado 4, Edmonton 0

Game 3: Colorado 4, Edmonton 2

Game 4: Colorado 6, Edmonton 5 (OT)

East second round

Atlantic Division: No. 3 Tampa Bay defeats No. 1 Florida, 4-0

Game 1: Tampa Bay 4, Florida 1

Game 2: Tampa Bay 2, Florida 1

Game 3: Tampa Bay 5, Florida 1

Game 4: Tampa Bay 2, Florida 0

Metropolitan Division: No. 2 N.Y. Rangers defeat No. 1 Carolina, 4-3

Game 1: Carolina 2, New York 1 (OT)

Game 2: Carolina 2, New York 0

Game 3: New York 3, Carolina 1

Game 4: New York 4, Carolina 1

Game 5: Carolina 3, New York 1

Game 6: New York 5, Carolina 2

Game 7: New York 6, Carolina 2

West second round

Central Division: No. 1 Colorado defeats No. 3 St. Louis, 4-2

Game 1: Colorado 3, St. Louis 2 (OT)

Game 2: St. Louis 4, Colorado 1

Game 3: Colorado 5, St. Louis 2

Game 4: Colorado 6, St. Louis 3

Game 5: St. Louis 5, Colorado 4 (OT)

Game 6: Colorado 3, St. Louis 2

Pacific Division: No. 2 Edmonton defeats No. 1 Calgary, 4-1

Game 1: Calgary 9, Edmonton 6

Game 2: Edmonton 5, Calgary 3

Game 3: Edmonton 4, Calgary 1

Game 4: Edmonton 5, Calgary 3

Game 5: Edmonton 5, Calgary 4

East first round

Metropolitan Division: No. 1 Carolina beats WC1 Boston, 4-3

Game 1: Carolina 5, Boston 1

Game 2: Carolina 5, Boston 2

Game 3: Boston 4, Carolina 2

Game 4: Boston 5, Carolina 2

Game 5: Carolina 5, Boston 1

Game 6: Boston 5, Carolina 2

Game 7: Carolina 3, Boston 2

Metropolitan Division: No. 2 N.Y. Rangers defeat No. 3 Pittsburgh, 4-3

Game 1: Pittsburgh 4, N.Y. Rangers 3 (3 OT)

Game 2: N.Y. Rangers 5, Pittsburgh 2

Game 3: Pittsburgh 7, N.Y. Rangers 4,

Game 4: Pittsburgh 7, N.Y. Rangers 2

Game 5: N.Y. Rangers 5, Pittsburgh 3

Game 6: N.Y. Rangers 5, Pittsburgh 3

Game 7: N.Y. Rangers 4, Pittsburgh 3 (OT)

Atlantic Division: No. 3 Tampa Bay defeats No. 2 Toronto, 4-3

Game 1: Toronto 5, Tampa Bay 0

Game 2: Tampa Bay 5, Toronto 3

Game 3: Toronto 5, Tampa Bay 2

Game 4: Tampa Bay 7, Toronto 3

Game 5: Toronto 4, Tampa Bay 3

Game 6: Tampa Bay 4, Toronto 3 (OT)

Game 7: Tampa Bay 2, Toronto 1

Atlantic Division: No. 1 Florida defeats WC2 Washington, 4-2

Game 1: Washington 4, Florida 2

Game 2: Florida 5, Washington 1

Game 3: Washington 6, Florida 1

Game 4: Florida 3, Washington 2 (OT)

Game 5: Florida 5, Washington 3

Game 6: Florida 4, Washington 3 (OT)

West first round

Pacific Division: No. 1 Calgary defeats WC1 Dallas, 4-3

Game 1: Calgary 1, Dallas 0

Game 2: Dallas 2, Calgary 0

Game 3: Dallas 4, Calgary 2

Game 4: Calgary 4, Dallas 1

Game 5: Calgary 3, Dallas 1

Game 6: Dallas 4, Calgary 2

Game 7: Calgary 3, Dallas 2 (OT)

Pacific Division: No. 2 Edmonton defeats No. 3 Los Angeles, 4-3

Game 1: Los Angeles 4, Edmonton 3

Game 2: Edmonton 6, Los Angeles 0

Game 3: Edmonton 8, Los Angeles 2

Game 4: Los Angeles 4, Edmonton 0

Game 5: Los Angeles 5, Edmonton 4 (OT)

Game 6: Edmonton 4, Los Angeles 2

Game 7: Edmonton 2, Los Angeles 0

Central Division: No. 1 Colorado defeats WC2 Nashville, 4-0

Game 1: Colorado 7, Nashville 2

Game 2: Colorado 2, Nashville 1 (OT)

Game 3: Colorado 7, Nashville 3

Game 4: Colorado 5, Nashville 3

Central Division: No. 3 St. Louis defeats No. 2 Minnesota, 4-2

Game 1: St. Louis 4, Minnesota 0

Game 2: Minnesota 6, St. Louis 2

Game 3: Minnesota 5, St. Louis 1

Game 4: St. Louis 5, Minnesota 2

Game 5: St. Louis 5, Minnesota 2

Game 6: St. Louis 5, Minnesota 1

