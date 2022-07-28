Stanley Black & Decker Stock Sinks. It Slashes Guidance and Plans Cost Cuts.

Text size





The tool maker reported earnings and revenue below consensus.

Bloomberg





was sinking Thursday after the tool maker missed analysts’ earnings and revenue expectations for the second quarter and cut guidance for the full year.

(ticker: STK) reported adjusted earnings in the second quarter of $1.77 a share, lower than Wall Street estimates of $2.13, according to FactSet. Revenue for the second quarter of $4.39 billion also came in below estimates of $4.74 billion. Stanley Black & Decker posted adjusted earnings of $3.08 per share and revenue of $4.3 billion in the second quarter of 2021.