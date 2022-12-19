Stanford transfer Drake Nugent commits to Michigan

Michigan has been active in the portal heading into 2023. Their hot streak continued with the commitment of Drake Nugent, a center from Stanford He announced the news on social media on Sunday.

Nugent will leave Stanford as a grad student with 2 years of eligibility remaining. He entered the 2022 season on the Rimington and Outland Trophy watch lists and was voted team captain. Pro Football Focus graded Nugent out as the 4th best run-blocking center in the Pac 12 this last season. Nugent also possesses one of Harbaugh’s favorite traits, NFL bloodlines, with his father Terry playing in the NFL.

As a recruit, Nugent was 7th rated center in the 2019 class. He ultimately chose Stanford over other western schools including Arizona State. With Olu Oluwatimi heading to the NFL, Nugent will likely compete with current Wolverines Greg Crippen and Raheem Anderson for the starting center position in 2023.