Stanford OL transfer Myles Hinton commits to Michigan

Former Stanford lineman Myles Hinton took to his Instagram account on Saturday to announce that he has committed to the Wolverines.

Michigan has dipped into the portal again, this time adding another underclassman on the offensive line.

Appearing in 7 games as a junior, he spent his sophomore year appearing in 12 games for the Cardinal.

Hinton is the younger brother of former U-M defensive lineman Chris Hinton.

He will enter the program with two years remaining.

Stick with the Maize & Blue Review for more Michigan Football coverage.