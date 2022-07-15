Stand-Up Comic From Peacock’s ‘Bust Down’ Was 28 – The Hamden Journal

Jak Knight, a stand-up comic, writer, and actor with film, cable and streaming credits, died last night in Los Angeles at 28. His family confirmed the death but did not provide details on the circumstances.

Knight most recently co-created and starred alongside Chris Redd, Sam Jay, and Langston Kerman in the Peacock original series Bust Down. A co-executive producer on Pause with Sam Jay for HBO, Knight had recently wrapped filming Chelsea Peretti’s feature directorial debut, First Time Female Director.

Knight played Devon on the hit animated Netflix series Big Mouth, and was previously a writer on the show for five seasons. Knight had toured as a comedian around the world, and his half-hour Netflix Special aired in 2018 as part of The Comedy Lineup series.

No details on survivors or memorial plans have been released.