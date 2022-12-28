Stan Lee Documentary Will Arrive On Disney+ In 2023 – The Hamden Journal

Today would have been Marvel Comics leader Stan Lee’s 100th birthday. To celebrate, Disney+ has announced that an original documentary on the man will arrive at some time in 2023.

Lee died at age 95 in 2018. He was the cocreator of Spider-Man, the Avengers, the X-Men, the Hulk and the Fantastic Four, among many others, and his cameos in the blockbuster Marvel films based on those characters are eagerly awaited by fans.

As a writer and editor for Marvel Comics, Lee became the most famous comic book creator in the history of the medium — he was the only creator in the field whose fame rivaled that of the characters he created. His career began in 1941 when — at age 17 — he got his first published work, a prose story that appeared in the fifth issue of Captain America Comics. It was the 1960s, however, when Lee minted his reputation and tapped into a vein of pop-culture creativity that made history.