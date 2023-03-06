Stampede at GloRilla, Finesse2Tymes concert leaves 1 dead

A woman died and two others are critically injured after being trampled at rap concert in New York Sunday night — after revelers thought they heard gunshots ring out, officials said.

Tennessee rappers GloRilla and Finesse2Tymes were performing at the Main Street Armory in Rochester when concertgoers believed they heard shots fired — causing the crowd to panic and flee, the Democrat and Chronicle reported.

Responding officers arrived to the chaotic scene about 11 p.m. and determined that none of the injuries were consistent with gunfire.

“At this time, there is no evidence to support a shooting having occurred inside the event,” police Lt. Nicholas Adams said in a statement.

“The injuries appear to be as a result of a large crowd pushing towards the exits following accounts of individuals hearing what they believed to be gunshots.”





A woman died and two others are critically injured after being trampled during a concert at the Main Street Armory in Rochester on Sunday night. WHEC-TV





Concertgoers first thought they heard gunshots but police said there was “no evidence” to support shots fired. WHEC-TV

Three adults were rushed to Strong Memorial Hospital, where one of them, a 33-year-old woman, was pronounced dead, authorities said.

The other two victims were listed in critical condition with life-threatening injuries, Adams said.

Their names have not yet been released.

Six more concert-goers were taken to local hospitals with injuries that were not considered life-threatening, police said.





Tennessee rapper GloRilla was performing. Getty Images for Universal Music Group





GloRilla also performed at the 65th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Feb. 5. Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

On Monday morning, GloRilla said in a tweet that included crying and prayer emojis: “I’m just now hearing about what happened wtf praying everybody is ok.”

WROC-TV reporter Alec Richardson tweeted that he “a firefighter performing CPR, presumably on a victim on scene.”

One attendee told News10NBC: “All I know, it was a lot of running. A lot of people got hurt. I see people on the ground, like hurt badly.

“It was deathly packed. So I knew I had to get up out of there,” he added.

The incident follows the deadly Nov. 5, 2021, stampede at Travis Scott’s Astroworld festival in Houston, where 10 concertgoers died and hundreds were injured.