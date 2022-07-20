Stage 17 updates as key Tadej Pogacar teammate Rafal Majka abandons race

Jonas Vingegaard, left, will need to stay on the wheel of Tadej Pogacar in the Pyrenees today (Reuters)

Follow live updates from the Tour de France with stage 17 in the Pyrenees mountains set to host a crucial battle between yellow jersey wearer Jonas Vingegaard and the defending champion Tadej Pogacar.

A short but brutal 130km route from Saint-Gaudens to Peyragudes will offer more encouragement for Pogacar and the other general classification contenders. The 23-year-old stayed true to his word by attacking Vingegaard early on Tuesday’s stage from Carcassonne to Foix, but the overall leader was able mark his rival and protect his advantage of two minutes and 22 seconds in the standings.

That could all change in an instant, however, and with time running out in the race to Paris the four categorised climbs here and final ascent of Peyragudes could potentially host a battle for crucial yellow jersey seconds at the finish. While Vingegaard was hit by losing key team-mates Primoz Roglic and Steven Kruijswijk on Sunday, Pogacar was also dealt the blow of Marc Soler dropping out due to illness. Meanwhile, Geraint Thomas remains in contention but will need to pick his moment for an attack with Vingegaard and Pogacar locked in their own duel.

Rafal Majka abandons Tour de France

Team UAE Emirates medical director, Dr Adrian Rotunno, said in a statement: “Majka sustained a strain injury to his thigh after some mechanical trouble on stage 16 when his chain broke. This resulted in a high-grade partial thickness tear of his right quadriceps muscle, and unfortunately due to the muscle damage is unable to ride.”

Rafal Majka pictured during yesterday’s stage 17 (AFP via Getty Images)

Breaking: Rafal Majka abandons Tour de France

Huge news this morning and a potentially devastating blow to Tadej Pogacar: his leading lieutenant Rafal Majka has abandoned the race.

Stage 17: Start time and how to watch

The stage is scheduled to start at around 12:30pm BST with the expected finish at around 4:00pm BST.

General classification after stage 16

Here’s how the overall standings are shaping up after stage 16:

1. Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo Visma 64h 28min 09sec

2. Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates +2min 22sec

3. Geraint Thomas (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers +2:43

4. Nairo Quintana (Col) Arkéa-Samsic +4:15

5. David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ +4:24

6. Adam Yates (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers +5:28

7. Louis Meintjes (Rsa) Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux +5:46

8. Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Bora-Hansgrohe +6:18

9. Romain Bardet (Fra) DSM +6.37

10. Tom Pidcock (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers +10:11

Hugo Houle secures emotional stage 16 victory

Yesterday’s stage 16 was a poignant win for Hugo Houle, who dedicated victory to brother who was killed by a drunk driver in 2012. Houle made winning a stage victory of the Tour de France – the race he and his brother used to love watching together growing up in Canada – his primary career goal and dedicated the past 10 years to that single moment.

Hugo Houle dedicates emotional Tour de France stage win to late brother

