Stage 11 live updates as breakaway leads on brutal day in the Alps

Mathieu van der Poel (left) and Wout van Aert

12:46 PM

Naesen abandons the Tour!

Oliver Naesen has just become the third Ag2r-Citroën rider to abandon the Tour de France. They have one rider in today’s breakaway – 4min 57sec up the road from the peloton – and won a stage on Sunday through Bob Jungels and so, despite the obvious disappointment, at least they have banked something.

12:43 PM

102km to go

Pierre Latour (TotalEnergies) managed to take the maximum of five points up for grabs atop the Lacets de Montvernier, while Simon Geschke had to settle for second. Latour, by the way, moved up to fourth overall in the competition and trails Geschke by seven points now. With 10 available for the first rider over the Col du Télégraphe, and 20 on both the Galibier and Granon, we could be seeing a real shake-up in the mountains today.

12:33 PM

103.5km to go

Simon Geschke (Cofidis), dressed in his polka dot jersey, is sat near the front of the leading group as it inches up the category two Lacets de Montvernier climb. There are five points up for grabs in the mountains classification at the top. Mathieu van der Poel, meanwhile, is labouring towards the rear of the break.

12:30 PM

As it stands . . .

Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) and Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) wasted little time in attacking, the cyclo-cross and classics rivals going straight from the flag. Mattia Cattaneo (Quick Step-Alpha Vinyl) managed to bridge across to the leading pair after 30km of flat-stick racing. Van Aert took maximum points at the intermediate sprint in Aiguebelle, meaning the Belgian extended his lead in the green jersey competition to 149 over Fabio Jakobsen (Quick Step-Alpha Vinyl) after the Dutchman added six to his account.

Wout van Aert and Mathieu van der Poel – GETTY IMAGES

A few minutes after Cattaneo reached over to Van Aert and Van der Poel, another small group featuring another Jumbo-Visma rider – Christophe Laporte – bridged over, while a third rider in Tiesj Benoot looked keen on escaping from the clutches of the peloton, though ultimately he failed. It is early days, but it looks as if the team of Jonas Vingegaard is looking to plot something today. It was a fascinating opening period of racing, which resulted in another 17 riders coming over.

Breakaway – GETTY IMAGES

That breakaway in full . . .

Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma), Andrea Bagioli (Quick Step-Alpha Vinyl), Warren Barguil (Arkéa-Samsic), Maciej Bodnar (TotalEnergies), Mattia Cattaneo (Quick Step-Alpha Vinyl), Mikaël Cherel (Ag2r-Citroën), Tony Gallopin (Trek-Segafredo), Simon Geschke (Cofidis), Kamil Gradek (Bahrain Victorious), Ion Izagirre (Cofidis), Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Alpecin-Deceuninck), Christophe Laporte (Jumbo-Visma), Pierre Latour (TotalEnergies), Krists Neilands (Israel-Premier Tech), Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo), Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck), Nils Politt (Bora-Hansgrohe), Jonas Rutsch (EF Education-EasyPost), Maximilian Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Dylan Teuns (Bahrain Victorious).

That strong-looking group leads by 4min around 2.5km summit of the category two Lacets de Montvernier climb.

07:15 AM

Hello

And welcome to our live rolling blog from stage 11 of the 109th Tour de France, the 151.7-kilometre run from Albertville to Col de Granon.

Magnus Cort and Nick Schultz (foreground)

Having lit up the opening weekend in his Danish homeland, Magnus Cort (EF Education-EasyPost) got himself a thoroughly deserved stage win on a day that was overshadowed by Covid and a brief neutralisation of the stage as a result of climate protestors. While race leader Tadej Pogacar’s mountain domestique George Bennett was leaving the Tour and another UAE Team Emirates rider Rafal Majka was allowed to continue despite testing positive for Covid due to having a “low viral load”, yours truly was recovering from his own bout of the dreaded C-word and so that’s about as much as he can write about Tuesday’s stage. Fortunately, here are some highlights for you to watch if you, like me, are playing catch-up at the Tour.

What I do know is that although Lennard Kämna (Bora-Hansgrohe) propelled himself up to second on general classification after getting into yesterday’s breakaway, defending champion Pogacar kept hold of top spot and so will once again be dressed in the yellow jersey.

Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) may have failed to add a single point to his tally in the race for the green jersey, but the Belgian all-rounder still has a vice-like grip on that particular garment.

There were no changes in the top five of the mountains classification and so German rider Simon Geschke (Cofidis) will wear the maillot à pois, or the polka dot jersey, as the leader of that competition.

Pogacar also leads the young rider classification, but his white jersey will be worn by the British rider Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers).

So, what’s on today’s menu?

Climbing, climbing and a little more climbing. Featuring 4,070 metres in vertical elevation – just tomorrow’s stage features more at this year’s Tour – and its first hors catégorie climbs, today will provide the sternest test yet of riders general classification credentials. There may be more metres gained in Thursday’s stage, but this is widely expected to be the tougher of the two.

Tour de France 2022, stage 11 profile – tour de france 2022 stage 11 live updates results galibier

Following a long-ish approach along the valley to the picturesque Lacets de Montvernier where photographers will be placed ready to capture the numerous switchbacks – 18, to be precise – that punctuate the climb roughly every 15o metres. At 3.4km it is only a short climb, but with an average gradient of 8.2% may provide the launchpad for any brave souls on which to build an assault – if, that is, one has not yet gone off up the road in a breakaway.

The Télégraphe-Galibier double-header is an absolute beast and with the mercury rising in the French Alps, those who cannot cope with the heat may start to struggle. Without question, riders will be losing big chunks of time today, the question remains: which ones?

Télégraphe-Galibier – tour de france 2022 stage 11 live updates results galibier

The finale features a climb that has appeared just once in the Tour, in one of the greatest editions in living memory, the 1986 race. On that occasion the Spaniard Eduardo Chozas prevailed, beating Urs Zimmermann and eventual champion Greg Lemond by 6min 26sec, while the rest of the big names were scattered all over the climb, crossing the line with huge time gaps – by today’s standard at least – between themselves. With an average gradient of 9.2% over a distance of 11.3km, we could see a similar scenario this afternoon.

Granon – tour de france 2022 stage 11 live updates results galibier

And finally, the weather . . .

Follow Telegraph Sport’s live coverage from 12.30pm (BST).