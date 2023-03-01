Staff at Abby Choi’s last photo shoot remember killed model

The dismemberment of model Abby Choi is haunting people who worked with her just weeks before the rising fashion model was savagely killed, The Post has learned.

Choi, 28, whose mutilated remains were found Friday in pots and a refrigerator inside a suburban Hong Kong home, had previously gushed to her 100,000-plus Instagram followers about her latest modeling feat: donning the cover of a luxury fashion magazine.

“From Hong Kong to the cover of L’Officiel Monaco, my journey as a style icon continues,” Choi posted on Feb. 15.

Just weeks earlier, Choi left a lasting impression on the crew at the L’Officiel Monaco photo shoot in Paris — including hairstylist Yohann Jouvanceau, who said he’s still struggling to process the young model’s macabre demise.

“I will admit that I have a little difficulty in realizing the … hard reality of this story, and I often think of Abby,” Jouvanceau told The Post on Tuesday as investigators scoured a landfill for Choi’s missing body parts.





Choi, 28, appeared on the cover of L’Officiel Monaco earlier this month, later posting the image to her Instagram on Feb. 15.

“Her death is more tragic because … there is no worse than what happened to her,” the French hairstylist continued.

Authorities suspect Choi’s unemployed ex-husband, Alex Kwong, and his family killed her over a property, in the exclusive Kadoorie Hill neighborhood in Ho Man Tin, reportedly worth millions of dollars.

According to the South China Morning Post, a police source said Choi had bought the place in the name of her former father-in-law, Kwong Kau, and was planning to sell it — allegedly to his dismay.





Police in Hong Kong on Tuesday started searching a landfill for evidence in the grisly slaying of Choi, a mother of four. AP

Choi’s chauffeur and former brother-in-law, Anthony Kwong Kong-kit, was allegedly supposed to drive the model to pick up her daughter; instead, she was not seen again and was reported missing by her second husband, identified in the local press as Tam Chuk Kwan.

Three days after Choi vanished, police discovered two female legs in a refrigerator at an apartment that Kwong Kau had only rented days before. An electric saw, a meat slicer, a hammer, face shields and raincoats, as well as Choi’s handbag were also recovered from the home.

There was also a cooking pot of radishes, carrots and what is believed to be human flesh, and another pot containing human bones, according to the South China Morning Post. Hong Kong police said Choi’s decapitated head had been boiled until only the skull remained, the Times of London reported.

An autopsy found the young mom suffered a large hole behind her right ear, Hong Kong police said at a news conference Sunday.

Choi’s ex-husband, former father-in-law and former brother-in-law have all been charged in her murder.

Choi had remarried and was accompanied by her second husband at the prestigious Paris Fashion Week cover shoot on Jan. 22, Jouvanceau said.





Pharrell Williams with Choi at a Chanel party. @xxabbyc/Instagram

“The day went very well because Abby was very nice,” he said. “Her companion, too.”

The hairstylist recalled how Choi called her children while he was perfecting her look. Choi was a mother of four kids, ages 3-10. Ex-husband Kwong, 28, fathered the elder two; she shared the others with Tam, whom the model reportedly married in 2016.

Tam’s family owns the popular TamJai Yunnan Mixian restaurant chain in Hong Kong and mainland China.





Abby Choi arrives at the Zuhair Murad Spring Summer 2023 Haute Couture show in Paris on Jan. 25. Sipa USA via AP

Prior to her killing, Choi, who had worked with fashion brands like Dior and Chanel, documented her life as a globetrotting style influencer on Instagram — sharing countless couture looks as well as snaps with luminaries like rapper Pharrell Williams, South Korean model Lee Soo-hyuk and Lebanese designer Zuhair Murad.

“Embracing every moment of life,” reads the bio of Choi’s account, which had 139,000 followers as of Wednesday.

Choi wrote Jouvanceau on Feb. 15 after posting her L’Officiel Monaco cover on Instagram to thank him for “this beautiful project we had done,” he said.





Abby Choi outside the Elie Saab Spring Summer 2023 Haute Couture show at Carreau du Temple in Paris on Jan. 25. Sipa USA via AP

“It’s a few days later that I learned this terrible news,” Jouvanceau added. “Knowing that she died in these conditions will remain forever engraved in my memory.”

L’Officiel Monaco described Choi as a fashion icon and media personality while noting the trendsetter’s “impeccable sense of style” and boundless passion for fashion.

“I am a person who keeps absorbing inspiration and always tries new styles,” Choi told the magazine. “Sometimes I also try to dress up more extravagant, by mixing and combining different looks.”

A photographer at the Paris shoot said he spent hours with Choi, calling her “gracious” and “kind.”





Alex Kwong, Choi’s 28-year-old ex-husband, is the father of two of her four children. He has been charged with her murder.

The Paris-based photographer, who asked not to be identified, noted her quick ascension in the fashion world.

“She managed to get known internationally, which is not easy,” the photographer said.

“I haven’t imagined a person who’s so good, so full of love, so innocent, a person who doesn’t do anything bad will be killed like this,” Choi’s friend Bernard Cheng told the Associated Press. “My heart is still heavy. I can’t sleep well.”’

Police in Hong Kong are searching the North East New Territories Landfill in Hong Kong’s rural Ta Kwu Ling section for evidence linked to Choi’s slaying, including her missing hands and torso. She was last seen alive on Feb. 21 near the Kowloon City district, cops previously said.





Hong Kong police on Monday patrol outside a village house where part of Abby Choi’s body was found. REUTERS

The late model’s former mother-in-law, Jenny Li, also faces one count of perverting the course of justice. All four suspects, who have yet to enter pleas, are jailed without bail as the case remains adjourned until May 8. It’s unclear if they’ve hired attorneys who could comment on their behalf.

