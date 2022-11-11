Stacey Abrams Deserves More

Stacey Abrams conceded Georgia’s governor race to Brian Kemp on Tuesday night. Although some people seemed to gloss over the issue as an “oh well” situation, I think that Abrams deserved more.

The Woman, The Myth, The Legend

For years, Stacey Abrams has been putting in the work. Abrams has been at the forefront of revolutionary movements for the longest time. When she wasn’t making history in one capacity or another, she was giving many Black women a reason to feel proud of the fusion of their Blackness and womanhood. In a world where many times there is a price to pay for being a Black woman, Abrams made many Black women feel like they were superheroes. The relationship between Black women and politics has been shrouded with controversy and heaviness. Still, Abrams’ presence Las dissolved that when she became a pioneering face for the Democratic Party and an advocate for the fight against voter suppression.

Democratic Ruling

In the recent election, Abrams’ again conceded to an opponent, and this isn’t the first time she lost an election to Kemp. Back in 2018, Abrams also lost to Kemp. Although she seemed to have a significant amount of momentum, CNN reports the general public’s discontent with the Democratic party so far.

A Pioneer

Abrams’ campaign focus was centered on the Supreme Court issue of Roe v. Wade and the recent overturning over the summer. The issue took a front row in her campaign, and throughout her political run, she stressed the importance of women having the freedom to choose themselves. The Democratic gubernatorial candidate has shone her light and, through perseverance, has continued to be a pioneer. Like many Black women who put in tremendous work to be heard in the workforce, Abrams has also been putting in the effort and work to make a difference, and she deserves more. In many ways, Black women feel like they have to put in ten times the effort, and in a perfect world, it would seem as though all that hard work and advocacy certainly should pay off. In the case of Abrams, this is not far from the truth.