St. Louis flooded by historic rainfall

Heavy Wind and Rain Batter St Louis Suburb Amid Flash Flooding

Heavy winds and rain swept through Louisville, Missouri on Tuesday, July 26, bringing severe flooding to the area, the National Weather Service said.The St. Louis Fire Department posted a Facebook live video showing streets inundated with floodwaters on Tuesday morning, while the flooding forced the partial closure of all four interstates through St. Louis, local media reported.This footage, captured by Twitter user @RainsvilleEF5, shows scenes in Wentzville, a suburb of St. Louis, on Tuesday morning. Credit: @RainsvilleEF5 via Storyful