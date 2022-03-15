St. Louis Cardinals ace held out of activities to have shoulder tested

Cardinals starter Jack Flaherty was held out of the second official day of spring training on Tuesday, departing the team’s facility at Roger Dean Stadium for medical testing on his right shoulder.

Flaherty did not respond to a request for comment.

The righty was limited to 15 starts and 78 1/3 innings pitched in 2021 after suffering a midsummer oblique strain and late summer shoulder strain after returning from the oblique injury. Prior to 2021, he last missed time with injury in 2015 as a member of the single-A Peoria Chiefs.

After an outstanding 2019 season which saw Flaherty poised to break out as one of the top pitchers in the National League, the pandemic-shortened 2020 season caused the Cardinals to handle Flaherty with care. He was the last starter to return to action following the team’s extended pause due to a COVID-19 outbreak, and pitched only 40 1/3 innings in a mere nine starts over the Cardinals’ 58 games played.

If Flaherty were to miss time, recent addition Drew VerHagen and returning swingman Jake Woodford would likely be among the first candidates to receive an audition for his spot in the rotation.

The only other player held out from full participation in the camp’s first two days was righthander Alex Reyes, who went through fielding drills with his teammates on Tuesday but has not thrown from a mound due to minor soreness in his right shoulder.

Catcher Yadier Molina and reliever Giovanny Gallegos have not yet reported to camp but are excused due to personal reasons.