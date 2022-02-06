The Hamden Journal

St. Augustine Beach officials file ethics complaint against Torres

More details have emerged regarding the DUI arrest of Ernesto Torres’ wife, Nicole, which prompted the St. Augustine Beach Commissioner to resign Monday amid allegations of unethical behavior. 

The Record obtained a copy of correspondence between St. Augustine Beach Police Chief Daniel Carswell and Lex Taylor, the city’s attorney, about the Jan. 22 incident in which Torres is accused of trying to use his elected position to gain favor with local officers. 

The letter, dated Jan. 25, details how Torres called Carswell 29 times following the arrest through the early morning hours of Jan. 23 to intervene on his wife’s behalf.

SABPD Commander Travis Harrell received another 18 calls from Torres, documents show.

According to Carswell’s letter: “Commissioner Torres began to tell me, ‘Chief, I’m sorry’ repeatedly. … I asked Commissioner Torres what happened and he stated that he thought she may have had too much to drink. He then began to say, ‘Come on Chief, please’ and ‘Dan, please’ over and over to me.”

