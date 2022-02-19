Feb. 19—Emotions flowed from the St. Anthony sideline once the clock struck zeros Friday night.

The Bulldogs had just captured the Class 1A regional championship by defeating Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City for the second time in three tries. St. Anthony won 61-57 to earn the program’s sixth regional championship and first since 2019.

Head coach Aaron Rios won his first regional championship, as well. His previous two teams went 15-16 and 7-7 — in the truncated 2020-2021 campaign — making this title that much more special.

“When I started here with the crew that we had, we had one senior that probably played one minute the prior year and one junior that missed most of the season, so we had a young group,” Rios said. “I’m so proud of this team for believing in our culture and the way that we want to play basketball.

“It all started back in the summer, and we got after it in November, and throughout the whole season, we’ve been grinding out to what you see on the floor; the product we gave.”

St. Anthony improved to 21-9 with the victory, and after the game, Rios embraced his players, hugging and high-fiving each one, as they achieved something that they didn’t accomplish his first year and didn’t have the chance to attempt his second.

“It’s hard for me to talk,” Rios said. “There were a lot of things that we got off our back this year. We struggled against Altamont the last few years; we struggled against Neoga, and we struggled from time to time against Beecher, and it just feels really good for these ladies.”

