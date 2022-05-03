Sri Lanka rice farmers reel after failed organic push

Storyful

Drone Video Shows Destroyed Military Vehicles South of Izyum

The Ukrainian military released drone footage on May 2 showing what it said was the aftermath of strikes on Russian forces in the town of Sulyhivka, south of Izyum, in Kharkiv Oblast.Ukrainian authorities have reported fighting in the area in recent days. According to a May 1 analysis released by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), a Washington-based think tank, Russia is attempting to punch through Ukrainian lines, moving southeast towards Russian forces in the Luhansk region.This video, released on Monday, shows a number of military vehicles in flames in Sulyhivka, located roughly 10 miles (16 km) south of Russian-controlled Izyum. The Ukrainian military said that it had hit “heavy equipment” in the village after Russia massed forces in the area in preparation for further operations. Storyful has not confirmed the exact date of filming. Credit: Ukrainian Military via Storyful