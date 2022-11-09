‘Squid Game’s JooRyoung Kim Signs With A3 Artists Agency – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: JooRyoung Kim, best known for her role as Han Mi-nyeo, or Player No. 212, on Netflix’s Emmy-winning horror thriller Squid Game, has signed with A3 Artists Agency for representation.

A second season has been confirmed for Squid Game, though a release date has yet to be set for the Hwang Dong-Hyuk-created series, which garnered 1.65 billion views in its first month released. Kim also was nominated for Best Actress in an Action Series at the 2nd Critics Choice Super Awards for her role on the series.

A native of South Korea, Kim was also directed by Hwang Dong-Hyuk in the film Silenced and in the Bong Joo-Ho helmed Memory of Murder. She can next be seen in the Disney+ series, Casino as well as Third Person Revenge. She also appears in the Korean-language hit series SF8.

“We are proud to welcome JooRyoung Kim to the A3 family not only due to the tremendous success of Squid Game, but as an actor whose international appeal resonates so strongly with audiences, said Brian Cho, President of A3 Artists Agency. “We really look forward to helping JooRyoung Kim grow her brand across all channels through our unique, ‘A360’ approach.”