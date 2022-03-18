‘Squid Game’s Hoyeon to Join Cate Blanchett, Kevin Kline For Apple TV+ Series ‘Disclaimer’

Recent SAG Award-winner Hoyeon (Squid Game) has joined the cast of Apple TV+’s upcoming thriller series Disclaimer, and will appear opposite stars Cate Blanchett and Kevin Kline. The series, based on the novel by Renee Knight, hails from Roma helmer Alfonso Cuarón, who writes and directs the series.

Disclaimer stars Blanchett as Catherine Ravenscroft, a successful and respected television documentary journalist whose work has been built on revealing the concealed transgressions of long-respected institutions. When an intriguing novel written by a widower (Kline) appears on her bedside table, she is horrified to realize she is a key character in a story that she had hoped was long buried in the past. A story that reveals her darkest secret. A secret she thought was hers alone.

More from Deadline

Hoyeon will star as Kim. Ambitious, hardworking and eager-to-please, she knows that working for Catherine Ravenscroft is going to be her big break.

2022 Apple TV+ Pilots & Series Orders

The Squid Game actress also joins previously announced cast members Sacha Baron Cohen and Kodi Smit-McPhee.

The series, which will be the first project to debut from Cuarón’s multiyear deal with the streamer, is produced by Esperanto Filmoj and Anonymous Content. Emmanuel Lubezki and Bruno Delbonnel will serve as directors of photography on the project. Cuarón serves as executive producer alongside Esperanto Filmoj’s Gabriela Rodriguez and Anonymous Content’s David Levine, Dawn Olmstead and Steve Golin. Blanchett executive produces and Renee Knight serves as co-executive producer.

Model-turned-actress Hoyeon broke out in Netflix’s Squid Game as Kang Sae-byeok. Earlier this month she won the SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series for her work on the Netflix series. She is repped by CAA and Saram Entertainment.

Story continues

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.