‘Squid Game’ Season 2 Greenlighted By Netflix – The Hamden Journal

It’s official — Netflix has renewed its biggest series, Squid Game, for a second season. The followup had been in development, and Netflix brass — as well as the series’ writer, director and executive producer Hwang Dong-hyuk and main cast — had teased a return of the show following the runaway success of the initial installment.

Season 2 has now received a green light. In a letter for fans, Hwang Dong-hyuk confirmed the new chapter and revealed who may be back for it and what new character is being introduced. You can read it below.

“It took 12 years to bring the first season of Squid Game to life last year,” he said. “But if took 12 days for Squid Game to become the most popular series ever.”

With 1.65 billion views in its first 28 days of release. Squid Game currently holds the record for Netflix’s most watched series — English-language or non-English-language, by a wide margin, and the Korean drama did it with a strong word of mouth.