Squid Game Nominated For Outstanding Drama Series At Emmys 2022 – The Hamden Journal

Squid Game has once again made history, this time by becoming the first non-English language show to secure an Emmy nomination in the main drama category.

The Korean mega-hit, which is the most-watched Netflix series of all time, picked up nods in the Outstanding Drama Series category and also for star Lee Jung-jae. Overall, the mega-hit picked up 14 nominations.

The remarkably simple yet devastatingly effective 10-parter was written by Hwang Dong-hyuk and followed a group of 456 misfits who, in a bid to win a plus-million dollar prize, have to compete in a set of children’s games, the kicker being that if they lose, they are killed.

The show made superstars out of leads such as Lee, Park Hae-soo and Jung Ho-yeon and a second series was officially greenlit recently.

Apple TV+’s Pachinko from Soo Hugh was tipped but didn’t make the list.

While other non-U.S. shows have been nommed in the main categories before such as Downton Abbey, Bodyguard and Schitt’s Creek, Pachinko and Squid Game are the first that are not in the English language.