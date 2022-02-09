Netflix’s record-breaking series Squid Game will hit a pair of movie theaters in Los Angeles and New York later this month as the streamer ramps up its awards campaigning for the Korean series.

The entire first season Squid Game will be shown over two successive Saturday afternoons February 12 and February 19, in both cities. SAG-AFTRA member will get in free, but tickets to the screenings will be made available to the public.

In Los Angeles, the series will screen at the Bay Theater in Pacific Palisades. In New York, it will be shown at the Paris Theater on West 58th Street. Episodes 1-4 will run February 12 at noon, and episodes 5-9 will run February 19 at noon, each with an hourlong intermission.

The Squid Game cast, nominated in the SAG Awards’ Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series category last month, will appear via a special taped introduction for theatergoers and voters. The bloody dystopian series has a total of four SAG noms, including Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series for Lee Jung-jae, Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series for HoYeon Jung, and for the stunt ensemble.

The series has also been collecting noms from the likes of the Critics Choice Awards, the Producers Guild Awards, AFI, Gotham Awards and the Golden Globes.

The SAG Awards winners will be announced February 27.

Through February 6, Squid Game has been streamed a record 1.65 billion hours on Netflix, its biggest series number of all time. A Season 2 has been confirmed.

Variety was first to report the theatrical screenings today.