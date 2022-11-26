Spurs’ Zach Collins ejected after hard foul that drew blood on Russell Westbrook

San Antonio Spurs forward Zach Collins was ejected from their game against the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday night after he hit Russell Westbrook hard in the head, drawing blood and sparking a brief altercation in the lane at the AT&T Center.

Collins, late in the third quarter of the game, blocked Westbrook at the rim and hit him hard in the head — which sent Westbrook down to the court. Westbrook then immediately jumped up and charged at Collins. Before he could do much, though, LeBron James grabbed Westbrook and held him back.

Westbrook had blood streaking down his face as he walked back toward the Lakers bench.

After a review, Collins was hit with a flagrant 2 foul and ejected. Westbrook received a technical foul, and then left the game after shooting free throws for the locker room.

Collins finished his night with 12 points and eight rebounds in 19 minutes off the bench. Westbrook left the game with nine points, six rebounds and five assists for the Lakers. He later returned to the bench, and eventually checked back into the game, and did not need any sutures in the locker room.

