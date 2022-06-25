Spurs would want three first-round picks for Dejounte Murray

Jake Fischer on Dejounte Murray: The Spurs have a really high asking price for him. They’ve told multiple teams that I’ve spoken to have called them that the price is a Jrue Holiday-like deal, three first-round picks seems to be the benchmark

Conversation on Jalen Brunson, Dejounte Murray, telling draft night stories, what Indiana and Atlanta have on the trade table, and more:

MarJon Beauchamp and Spurs’ All-Star @Dejounte Murray attended the same high school (Rainier Beach HS).

Murray just hopped on Beauchamp’s IG Live to say congratulations and give him some advice.

Via Beauchamp’s IG (justmarjon): pic.twitter.com/TSVmZtT2gJ – 2:14 AM

Malaki Branham says he’s a big fan of Dejounte Murray.

“He was kind of in the same range that I was, just a hard worker, and he’s a great defensive player.” – 10:45 PM

Locked On Pelicans is live! DRAFT DAY IS HERE!

🏀 What to expect from the Pelicans tonight

🏀 Trade up? Trade down? Stay at 8?

🏀 Trade for a veteran player like Dejounte Murray?

Reports: Spurs, Hawks talking Dejounte Murray for John Collins trade nba.nbcsports.com/2022/06/23/rep… – 1:00 PM

DeJounte Murray stuff in February

📅 On this day in 2016, the @Philadelphia 76ers selected Ben Simmons with the first overall pick in the NBA Draft.

Six players from this draft have earned at least one All-Star nod:

3 – Simmons

2 – Domantas Sabonis

1 – Jaylen Brown

1 – Brandon Ingram

1 – Dejounte Murray

1 – Pascal Siakam pic.twitter.com/7heIdq70n8 – 12:01 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Dejounte Murray had an underrated year in San Antonio:

— 21/8/9

— Most triple doubles ever by a Spur

— 2nd in RPG for a guard

— 1st in SPG

— All Star

He became the first player in NBA history to record a 21p/8r/9a/2s season or better. pic.twitter.com/6KVRZPVKYY – 11:55 AM

Locked On Pelicans is live! DRAFT DAY IS HERE!

🏀 What to expect from the Pelicans tonight

🏀 Trade up? Trade down? Stay at 8?

🏀 Trade for a veteran player like Dejounte Murray?

Dejounte Murray on Instagram: “😯” pic.twitter.com/zoUv7FCBOD – 11:02 AM

Locked On Pelicans is live! DRAFT DAY IS HERE!

🏀 What to expect from the Pelicans tonight

🏀 Trade up? Trade down? Stay at 8?

🏀 Trade for a veteran player like Dejounte Murray?

Draft Eve Trade Rumors: Dejounte Murray, John Collins projectspurs.com/draft-eve-trad… – 11:53 PM

Dan Favale @danfavale

Hawks beat writer @Chris Kirschner confirms the John Collins/Dejounte Murray trade talks and says they are ongoing. However, sources told him that a deal isn’t close as of now.

“It’s going to take quite a bit to land Dejounte, it’s not just John.” twitter.com/i/spaces/1RDGl… – 11:06 PM

Does John Collins get traded in the next 24 hours? What’s up with this Dejounte Murray rumor?! twitter.com/i/spaces/1RDGl… – 10:54 PM

New reporting from @Jake Fischer on the Spurs fielding trade offers for Dejounte Murray. https://t.co/OHFFMxvXcr pic.twitter.com/FVvBcALh5J – 10:49 PM

Atlanta and San Antonio have discussed a deal that would swap John Collins for Dejounte Murray, sources said. Spurs have told interests teams that moving Murray would require a “Jrue Holiday-like package.” More league-wide trade notes @BR_NBA: bleacherreport.com/articles/10039… – 10:18 PM

As Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer reported on Wednesday, sources confirm that there have been significant talks with San Antonio about a deal involving Collins and Spurs guard Dejounte Murray. Yet as of late last night, the Spurs’ massive price was seen as exorbitant by the Hawks. A significant gap exists there, it seems, but it’s still very much worth watching. -via The Athletic / June 23, 2022

San Antonio’s most significant discussions regarding Murray have seemed to occur with the Atlanta Hawks, in a framework that would send Collins back to the Spurs, league sources told B/R. San Antonio and Atlanta have kicked around that deal concept at least dating back to the February trade deadline. -via Bleacher Report / June 23, 2022

Chris Kirschner: As @Jake Fischer reported, the Hawks have discussed a trade involving John Collins and Spurs guard Dejounte Murray but I’m told it’s not close to happening yet. Not saying it won’t happen, just not close this second. -via Twitter @ChrisKirschner / June 23, 2022