Spurs suddenly waive Joshua Primo, their 2021 first round draft pick

Joshua Primo is out in San Antonio.

The Spurs announced on Friday night that they had waived Primo, who they used the No. 12 overall pick on in last year’s draft.

“It is our hope that, in the long run, this decision will serve the best interest of both the organization and Joshua,” Spurs CEO RC Buford said in a brief statement.

The Spurs used the third year team option on Primo earlier this month, meaning he is under contract for $4.1 million next season and $4.3 million in 2023-24.

Primo averaged 5.8 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 50 games, mostly off the bench, as a rookie last season. He had averaged seven points and 4.5 assists in the Spurs’ first four games of the season.

Primo did not play in Wednesday’s 134-122 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, which snapped a three-game win streak for San Antonio.

The Spurs did not elaborate on why they opted to waive Primo — who, now 19, was the youngest player selected in the 2021 draft.

Though cutting someone they used a lottery pick on just four games into his second season with the franchise is certainly an unusual move.