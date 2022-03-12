Spring training is underway, free agency updates

Spring training is underway, free agency updates

by

Associated Press

EXPLAINER: MLB’s lockout is over, so what now?

Major League Baseball and its players have settled on terms for a new collective bargaining agreement, ending the sport’s ninth work stoppage after 99 days and clearing the way for a full — but modified — 162-game regular season. Before Max Scherzer makes his New York Mets debut or Cleveland plays for the first time with its new Guardians moniker, clubs need to get players ready for a six-month season. Plus, there are still 138 major league free agents looking for homes, including All-Star shortstop Carlos Correa.

Claudia has worked as a journalist for various print-based magazines for more than 5 years. She brings together substantial news pieces from various parts of the US and rest of the World.