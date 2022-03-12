Spring training is underway, free agency updates

Associated Press

EXPLAINER: MLB’s lockout is over, so what now?

Major League Baseball and its players have settled on terms for a new collective bargaining agreement, ending the sport’s ninth work stoppage after 99 days and clearing the way for a full — but modified — 162-game regular season. Before Max Scherzer makes his New York Mets debut or Cleveland plays for the first time with its new Guardians moniker, clubs need to get players ready for a six-month season. Plus, there are still 138 major league free agents looking for homes, including All-Star shortstop Carlos Correa.