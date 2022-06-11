Spring Premiere Dates For New & Returning Series On Broadcast, Cable, Streaming – The Hamden Journal

Summer is here, and the TV landscape is heating up. For those who’ve been waiting for something new on your screens, here is The Hamden Journal’s annual list of the season’s premiere dates for new and returning series. It covers more than 175 broadcast, cable and streaming programs debuting between June 15 and mid-September, ahead of Premiere Week. Please send any additions or adjustments to [email protected] We’ll update the list regularly as more dates are revealed.

TV Cancellations Photo Gallery: Shows Ending In 2022 & Beyond

June 16:

The Old Man (FX, new drama series)

Rutherford Falls (Peacock, Season 2)

Players (Paramount+, new comedy series)

The Dog House: UK (HBO Max, Season 3)

Impractical Jokers (TruTV, Season 9)

Doug to the Rescue (Curiosity Stream, Season 2)

June 17:

The Summer I Turned Pretty (Prime Video, new drama series)

Home (Apple TV+, Season 2)

The Lake (Prime Video, new comedy series)

Gold Rush: Parker’s Trail (Discovery/Discovery+, Season 5)

Chrissy’s Court (Roku Channel, Season 2)

June 19:

Animal Kingdom (TNT, Season 6; final season)

Flatbush Misdemeanors (Showtime, Season 2)

Endeavour (PBS, Season 8)

Mathis Family Matters (E!, new unscripted series)

Beachside Brawl: East Coast vs. West Coast (Food Network/Discovery+, new competition series)

I Love a Mama’s Boy (TLC, Season 3)

Birdgirl (Adult Swim, Season 2)

Murdaugh Murders: Deadly Dynasty (Investigation Discovery, new documentary miniseries)

Fall 2022 Primetime TV Grid: Fox Finally Unveils Schedule & Gives ‘Monarch’ A Sweet Post-NFL Launch Perch; Nets Overall Play It Very Safe – Update

June 20:

Mind Over Murder (HBO/HBO Max, new docuseries)

Hidden (Acorn TV, Season 3; final season)

June 21:

Motherland: Fort Salem (Freeform, Season 3; final season)

Celebrity Game Face (E!, Season 3)

June 22:

Wellington Paranormal (The CW, Season 3)

The Umbrella Academy (Netflix, Season 3)

Eureka! (Disney Junior, new children’s animated series)

June 23:

Gordita Chronicles (HBOMAx, new comedy series)

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club (Peacock, new unscripted series)

The Bear (Hulu, new comedy series)

Menudo Forever Young (HBO Max, new documentary miniseries)

Chrisley Knows Best (USA Network, Season 9B)

Austin Dillon’s Life in the Fast Lane (USA Network, new unscripted series)

Jersey Shore Family Vacation (MTV, Season 5B)

Buckhead Shore (MTV, new unscripted series)

Southern Charm (Bravo, Season 8)

June 24:

49th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards (CBS, live awards special)

Chloe (Prime Video, new drama series)

The One That Got Away (Prime Video, new dating series)

Loot (Apple TV+, new comedy series)

Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area (Netflix, new drama series)

The Chi (Showtime, Season 5)

Who Is Ghislaine Maxwell? (Starz, new documentary miniseries)

American Anthems (PBS, new docuseries)

June 26:

BET Awards (BET, live awards special; delayed in West)

Westworld (HBO, Season 4)

June 27:

College Hill: Celebrity Edition (BET+, new competition series)

June 28:

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu, Season 2)

Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant (MTV, Season 4)

June 29:

The Upshaws (Netflix, Season 2)

Pirate Gold of Adak Island (Netflix, new docuseries)

Beymax! (Disney+, new animated series)

All Star Shore (Paramount+, new competition series)

Right to Offend: The Black Comedy Revolution (A&E, new documentary miniseries)

June 30:

Moonhaven (AMC/AMC+, new drama series)

Madagascar: A Little Wild (Hulu, Season 8)

Sharkdog (Netflix, Season 2)

More Power (History Channel, new docuseries)

Me or the Menu (Food Network/Discovery+, new docuseries)

July 1

Stranger Things (Netflix, Season 4B)

The Terminal List (Prime Video, new drama series)

We Hunt Together (Showtime, Season 2; moved from June 26)

The Black Hamptons (BET+, new drama series)

July 5:

Titans (TNT, Season 2)

America Outdoors with Baratunde Thurston (PBS, new docuseries)

July 6:

Big Brother (CBS, Season 24)

The Challenge: USA (CBS, new competition series)

Maggie (Hulu, new comedy series)

The Green Planet (PBS, new documentary series)

July 7:

Press Your Luck (ABC, Season 4)

Generation Gap (ABC, new game show series)

Mysteries Decoded (The CW, Season 3)

Good Trouble (Freeform, Season 4B)

Moonhaven (AMC+, new drama series)

The Big D (TBS, new competition series)

July 8:

The Boys (Prime Video, Season 3)

Black Bird (Apple TV+, new drama limited series)

Boo, Bitch (Netflix, new comedy series)

Conjuring Kesha (Discovery+, new docuseries)

July 9:

Say Yes to the Dress (TLC, Season 21)

Steal This House (HGTV, new docuseries)

July 10:

Who Do You Think You Are? (NBC, Season 11)

The Final Straw (ABC, new game show series)

Celebrity Family Feud (ABC, Season 9)

The $100,000 Pyramid (ABC, Season 6)

Bridge and Tunnel (Epix, Season 2)

Women Who Rock (Epix, new docuseries)

Grantchester (PBS, Season 7)

Married to Medicine (Bravo, Season 9)

Biography: WWE Legends (A&E, Season 2)

WWE Rivals (A&E, new docuseries)

WWE Smack Talk (A&E, new aftershow series)

July 11:

The Bachelorette (ABC, Season 19)

Claim to Fame (ABC, new game show series)

Better Call Saul (AMC/AMC+, Season 6B; final season)

Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem (Peacock, Season 2)

Chad (TBS, Season 2)

BBQ USA (Food Network/Discovery+, new docuseries)

July 12:

What We Do in the Shadows (FX, Season 4)

Star Wars: Icons Unearthed (Vice TV, new docuseries)

July 13:

Solar Opposites (Hulu, Season 3)

Everything’s Trash (Freeform, new comedy series)

Dr. Pimple Popper (TLC, Season 6)

5 Guys a Week (Lifetime, new competition series)

Rehab Addict Lake House Rescue (Food Network/Discovery+, new docuseries)

July 14:

Resident Evil (Netflix, new drama series)

Victoria’s Secret: Angels and Demons (Hulu, new docuseries)

101 Places to Party Before You Die (TruTV, new docuseries)

All the Queen’s Men (BET+, Season 2)

July 17:

Blood & Treasure (Paramount+, Season 2; moved from CBS)

July 19:

Duck Family Treasure (Fox Nation, new docuseries)

July 20:

Virgin River (Netflix, Season 4)

Grown-ish (Freeform, Season 5)

July 21:

American Horror Stories (Hulu, Season 2)

Hip Hop My House (Paramount+, new unscripted series)

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous (Netflix, Season 5; final season)

July 22:

Secret Celebrity Renovation (CBS, Season 2)

Trying (Apple TV+, Season 3)

Boston George (Fandor, new docuseries)

July 27:

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (Hulu, Season 3)

July 28:

The Family Business (BET+, Season 5)

Hudson & Rex (Up Faith & Family, Season 2)

July 29:

Surface (Apple TV+, new drama series)

Uncoupled (Netflix, new drama series)

July 31:

City on a Hill (Showtime, Season 3; moved from July 10)

Love Life (TBS, Season 2)

July TBA:

The Resort (Peacock, new comedy series)

Love Island (Peacock, new unscripted series)

Forever Summer: Hamptons (Prime Video, new unscripted series)

Salvage Marines (Crackle Plus, new drama series)

August 1:

Flip to a Million (HGTV/Discovery+, new competition series)

August 3:

Reservation Dogs (FX, Season 2)

August 5:

Killer Camp (The CW, Season 3)

The Sandman (Netflix, new drama series)

The Outlaws (Prime Video, Season 2)

August 9:

Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Detroit Lions (HBO, Season 17)

My Big Fat Fabulous Life (TLC, Season 10)

August 11:

Bump (The CW, new Australian dramedy series)

Trolls: TrollsTopia (Hulu, Season 7)

The Ms. Pat Show (BET+, Season 2)

It’s CompliPlated (Food Network/Discovery+, new competition series)

August 12:

Never Have I Ever (Netflix, Season 3)

A League of Their Own (Prime Video, new comedy series)

Children of the Underground (FX, new docuseries)

This Fool (Hulu, new comedy series)

August 14:

Tales of the Walking Dead (AMC, new anthology drama series

August 16:

Leonardo (The CW, new drama series)

Devils (The CW, Season 2; moved from June 30)

7 Little Johnstons (TLC, Season 12)

August 18:

Dragons: The Nine Returns (Hulu, Season 3)

August 21:

House of the Dragon (HBO, new drama series)

August 22:

Bobby and Sophie on the Coast (HGTV, new docuseries)

August 24:

Mo (Netflix, new comedy series)

Welcome to Wrexham (FX, new docuseries)

August 25:

Mike (Hulu, new drama series)

Little Demon (FXX, new animated comedy series)

August 27:

First Home Fix (HGTV, new docuseries)

August 28:

MTV Video Music Awards (MTV, live awards special)

Guilt (PBS, Season2)

August 30:

The Patient (Hulu, new drama limited series)

August 31:

Andor (Disney+, new drama series)

Guy’s Ultimate Game Night (Food Network, new competition series)

August TBA:

Cosmic Love (Prime Video, new unscripted series)

Marvel’s Spidey and His Amazing Friends (Disney Junior, Season 2)

Mickey Mouse Funhouse (Disney Junior, Season 2)

September 2:

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Prime Video, new drama series)

September 8:

The Good Fight (Paramount+, Season 6; final season)

September 11:

Monarch (Fox, new drama series)

September 12:

74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards (NBC, live awards special)