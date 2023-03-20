Spring football recruiting and previewing Junior Day

Welcome back to Inside Nebraska’s recruiting podcast, Recruiting Blitz!

Join us each week as senior recruiting analyst Greg Smith and digital producer/staff writer Jansen Coburn talk the latest developing stories in Nebraska football recruiting.

For this episode, Greg and Jansen preview Nebraska’s spring recruiting and preview the big Junior Day on March 24th weekend.Some of the topics they covered in the episode were:

>>Why is it important for Rhule to get prospects in for practices?

>> What should be the program’s recruiting goals for the spring?

>> Is there a good number of commitments the team should have coming out of spring?

>> General overview of offensive recruits visiting for Junior Day.

>> General overview of defensive recruits visiting for Junior Day.

>> Who is the most important recruit not named Dylan Raiola?

Check out the full video podcast in the video above or by heading to the Inside Nebraska YouTube page. The podcast is also available in audio form on the Inside Nebraska Podcast at Apple Podcasts and on Spotify.

Discuss Nebraska’s recruiting and more – and ask your question for the next episode of Recruiting Blitz – with other Husker fans on the Insider’s Board.