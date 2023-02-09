Spring Football Position Preview: Tight ends

Missouri will start its approach toward the 2023 campaign with the first day of spring practice in early March. Until then, we will preview the 2023 roster by doing position-by-position previews. Next, is the tight ends.

The starter: Depending on how you look at struggling you could say the tight ends struggled the most of any position group because of its lack of production or you could say the offensive line struggled the most despite having more reps. Regardless, the tight ends didn’t do well in 2022 with Tyler Stephens, Kibet Chepyator and Ryan Hoerstkamp combining for 10 receptions for 112 yards and two touchdowns. It didn’t help that Stephens and Chepyator were two of the teams’ worst run blockers last season either, according to PFF College.

Hoerstkamp probably will get the nod to start at least for the spring. He appeared in eight games and had two starts last season and only had two receptions for 32 yards and a touchdown which all happened in week 12 versus New Mexico State. He’s played, but he hasn’t gotten many opportunities in the passing game. From the Tigers’ perspective, the novelty of not completely knowing what they have in Hoerstkamp may give him a leg up.

The backups: Chepyator ran out of eligibility, so obviously he’s out. Stephens had five receptions for 54 yards and a touchdown, but he started five games and played 11. So, he’s had his fair share of opportunities. If he was the starter in spring football it wouldn’t come as a surprise because he would have a year of starting experience under his belt and could improve off of that, but for the spring it may not matter as much whether he starts or not.

There is no shoo-in for the starting spot, so this position battle may stretch to fall camp. Max Whsiner made one cameo last season and Gavin McKay didn’t make any appearances. So, Stephens will likely be ahead of them on the depth chart, but this

Storyline to watch for: Who distinguishes themself? There is no clear-cut favorite to win the starting job or the No. 2 spot.

Brett Norfleet is a four-star tight end who specializes in blocking and then catching. He has to learn the college game, but being a good blocker can get him more looks from the coaching staff. If no one distinguishes themselves before his arrival is it possible he can usurp the others at the position?

Will Whisner and McKay become more a part of the fold? Whisner and McKay will likely have an opportunity to make this more than a two-man race, but they must seize the opportunity.

How will offensive coordinator Kirby Moore use the tight ends? This wasn’t a focal part of the passing game last season. Will that change this season?

PowerMizzou prediction: Missouri wants to try something new (sort of) and go with Hoerstkamp for the spring and see what he can do as the leading tight end. It’s possible when the portal opens back up May 1-15 the team grabs another tight end in the portal, but this is a position battle that will likely go into the fall because no one is far and above the other tight ends.