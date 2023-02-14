Spring Football Position Preview: Cornerbacks

Missouri will start its approach toward the 2023 campaign with the first day of spring practice in early March. Until then, we will preview the 2023 roster by doing position-by-position previews. Next, is the cornerbacks.

The starters: Kris Abrams-Draine and Ennis Rakestraw formed one of the best cornerback tandems in the nation and the pair will have a chance to prove they’re still one of the best tandems in the nation in 2023. Abrams-Draine future as a Tiger was in doubt after he led the conference in pass deflections with 14 to go along with 48 tackles. It was possible he was NFL Draft-bound, but after receiving a third-round grade he decided it was best for him to come back to Mizzou. Rakestraw, coming off of a torn ACL in 2021, had the best season of his career. He finished second in the conference in pass deflections with 12 and also had 36 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, three forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and an interception. The pair are among eight defensive starters returning from last season’s team.

The backups: Dreyden Norwood became more and more of a factor toward the end of the season off of the bench when he would sub in for one of the starters and he didn’t seem too out of place. The Texas A&M transfer had 14 tackles, a tackle for loss, a sack and an interception in 13 games which included a start against Florida, replacing an injured Abrams-Draine. Marcus Clarke transferred over from Miami and appeared in eight games and had five tackles. Marcus Scott II used a medical redshirt in his freshman season last year and his stats right now is unknown. However, Scott was a four-star signee and at 6-2 he offers some length at the position. If he is cleared to go for spring football he may be entrenched in a battle with Clarke likely for the No. 4 cornerback spot. Norwood in all likelihood has the No. 3 spot locked up for the time being. Storylines to watch for: How much better can Abrams-Draine and Rakestraw get? Does a healthy Scott usurp Clarke? How would having a lengthy corner like Clarke come into play for defensive coordinator Blake Baker? PowerMizzou prediction: There isn’t much competition for the starting spots. However, there will be for the No. 4 spot if a healthy Scott shows something. If he is really good he can potentially compete for the No. 3 spot. Neither one of those things are certain since Norwood and Clarke actually played last season and have tape, but it’s certainly possible for Scott to push for a spot. The Tigers do have three-star signees Shamar McNeil and Nicholas DeLoach.

