Spring breakers return to site of fatal Miami Beach shooting

A day after a deadly shooting disrupted spring break in Miami Beach, large crowds of undeterred and defiant revelers returned to Ocean Drive to continue the party.

Unlike last year, Miami Beach Police did not impose a curfew following the double shooting on the busiest stretch of South Beach. Cops said the shooting was an isolated incident in what had been a relatively peaceful week of carousing in the party district, according to The Miami Herald.

“Given that this seems to have been an isolated incident occurring before midnight, and the crowds have been otherwise calm, it would be hard to justify and legally defend an organized curfew,” Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber reportedly said.

An arrest had been made after gunshots rang out on the island’s main drive, which was filled with revelers and closed to traffic on St. Patrick’s Day night. A man was killed, and another was injured — and then released from the hospital — as dozens of people ran for cover.





Four guns had been recovered at the scene and the suspect was “cooperating fully,” the paper reported. It was unclear if he had been charged with the deadly shooting.

“The identities of all parties cannot be released while the investigation is ongoing,” the department tweeted Sunday. “Miami Beach Police Department’s staffing remains enhanced and supplemented with assistance from neighboring law enforcement agencies.”

Ronny, 22, from Pittsburgh, told the newspaper she was only a few feet away from the gunfire on Seventh Street and Ocean.

“No one is trying to be dodging bullets on vacation,” she reportedly said while back partying at the scene of the crime Saturday.





“I’m always having fun regardless, but y’all have to chill with that shooting stuff,” she said, while saying some people were “down here trying to recreate ‘Scarface.’”

More than 100 other spring breakers were gathered on the nearby beach a day after the shooting, drinking and dancing to Afro Beats, Billboard hits and Reggaeton, the paper reported.

“I haven’t come to South Beach in a while,” said Peter Sint, a 23-year-old from Miami-Dade who was worried about the possibility of more bloodshed.

“We’re going to play it by ear and see how drunk [the crowd gets].”

“There’s a lot of people here, and I’m just thinking something’s about to happen at some point,” he reportedly said.