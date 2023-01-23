Spotify Content Chief Dawn Ostroff Departing Amid Cutbacks – The Hamden Journal

Dawn Ostroff is departing Spotify as the company’s head of content amid broader cutbacks.

Like a lot of tech giants, Spotify said it is shedding hundreds of jobs. In a memo to employees, CEO Daniel Ek said he had been “too ambitious” in scaling up the company.

Ek praised Ostroff for her contributions and said Alex Norström would assume her duties. Ostroff, a veteran of Condé Nast and the CW, joined the company in 2018.

“Dawn has made a tremendous mark not only on Spotify, but on the audio industry overall,” Ek wrote. “Because of her efforts, Spotify grew our podcast content by 40x, drove significant innovation in the medium and became the leading music and podcast service in many markets. These investments in audio offered new opportunities for music and podcast creators and also drove new interest in the potential of Spotify’s audio advertising.”

Ostroff in the near term will assume the role of senior advisor to help facilitate this transition, Ek said.

Spotify, which will report fourth quarter results next week, said it ended the third quarter with 456 million monthly active users, an increase of 20% over the prior-year period. Premium subscriptions, though, grew more slowly. They reached 195 million, up 13%.