Spotify CEO On Podcasts, Restructuring, Subscriber Growth, Q4 Losses – The Hamden Journal

“In hindsight, I got a little carried away and over-invested relative to the uncertainty I saw in the market,” Spotify CEO Daniel Ek said this morning as the company reported a jump in users but wider losses, a week after announcing a reorganization of top management and hundreds of layoffs.

The music streaming giant announced 489 million monthly active users in the fourth quarter of 2022 (up 20%, its largest ever quarterly bump), with 205 premium subscribers (up 14%). Both numbers beat forecasts. However, losses widened on investments in podcasting and other costs.

Spotify last week laid off about 600 staffers amid a shuffle at the top that saw Dawn Ostroff exit as chief content officer and advertising business officer. The exec, a former president of entertainment at The CW, and Condé Nast Entertainment had been a key architect of Spotify’s strategy around podcasts, which have grown rapidly to about 5 million on the service, led by deals for The Joe Rogan Experience and Call Her Daddy. A series of acquisitions expanded the business but at a cost.

Spotify execs promised that 2022 was the year of peak losses in the business.

With Ostroff’s exit, strategy is now consolidated under co-presidents Alex Norstrom and Gustav Söderström. Asked about the C-Suite changes, Ek claimed that the primary goal is faster decision making and a move away from growth “at all costs.”

“From a strategy point of view” it won’t “differ that much. “The primary reason we did this reorganization was to drive speed and more efficiency…Spotify is a lot more complex business, so to have Gustav and Alex help me in the day-to-day means… we can make decisions faster,” he said. “Marketing was under Alex, but not advertising, and not content. And now we are looking at it as one P&L across the board.”

“Podcasting has been a drag on the gross margin side,” said Ek. “Some investments worked out, some haven’t. Some shows worked, some didn’t perform as we expected. And that is a sign of maturing. You go for growth first and then you seek efficiency. But, generally, you will see us focus on efficiency…not just growth at all costs.”

MORE