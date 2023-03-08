Spotify Bolsters Video Podcasts With Markiplier Deal – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Spotify is continuing its move to ramp up its video podcasts business.

The streaming service has struck a deal with creator Markiplier to exclusively host the video episodes of his Distractible and Go! My Favorite Sports Team podcasts.

The move comes as the Daniel Ek-led company has been growing its video content, launching video podcasts in 180 markets last year. Popular video podcasts on the service include Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy and Anything Goes with Emma Chamberlain.

The deal was announced at Spotify’s Stream On event and video episodes of both shows are available from today.

It’s been a busy March for Markiplier, otherwise known as Mark Fischbach, the creator who has over 60M followers across social media, after he signed with UTA, and his fully shot TV series, The Edge of Sleep, which is based on the eponymous podcast, is being taken out to buyers.

Markiplier, Wade Barnes and Bob Muyskens will continue as hosts of comedy podcast Distractible, which launched in May 2021, with Markiplier and Tyler Scheid hosting the sports companion podcast, Go! My Favorite Sports Team since February 2022.

Distractible is inspired by Markiplier, Barnes, and Muyskens’ gaming livestreams, where the trio exchange stories and funny, often thought-provoking, off-kilter discussions. Go! My Favorite Sports Team is a commentary on the world of sports through the viewpoints of Scheid, who has a master’s degree in Sports Administration, and Markiplier, who “doesn’t know sports”.

All back catalog and future audio episodes for both podcasts will remain widely available and, as part of the deal, Markiplier will also launch additional exclusive video content on Spotify.

“I’m positively chuffed to bring video episodes of Distractible and Go! My Favorite Sports Team for the first time ever… exclusively to Spotify. While we love the audio world and still aim to bring you the very best in auditory experiences, by bringing our faces into the mix we aim to give you an as yet unseen dimension to your listening experience,” said Markiplier.

“Both fans and creators are gravitating towards video content on Spotify, driving heightened consumption on the platform.,” said Julie McNamara VP, Head of Global Podcast Studios. “As we continue to expand our offering with video podcasts, we are delighted to welcome the team behind Distractible and Go! My Favorite Sports Team along with their dedicated community of fans around the world.”

Markiplier is represented by Daylight Media, UTA and Hansen Jacobson.