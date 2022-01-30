Spotify Announces Addition Of Content Warnings In Response To Joe Rogan Covid-19 Misinformation Criticism – The Hamden Journal

Spotify podcast fans will notice a new content warning will air ahead of any podcast episodes discussing Covid-19, CEO Daniel Ek announced on Sunday.

The news arrives on the heels of Neil Young removing his catalog from the service in protest of Joe Rogan‘s podcast which has been criticized for spreading misinformation. In solidarity with Young, Joni Mitchell said she’d also ask that her music be removed.

In his message, Ek spoke of knowing Spotify’s responsibility to find a balance between supporting their content creators and protecting the safety of listeners—without playing censor.

“Based on the feedback over the last several weeks, it’s become clear to me that we have an obligation to do more to provide balance and access to widely-accepted information from the medical and scientific communities guiding us through this unprecedented time,” he wrote.

In addition to publishing their long-standing platform rules and a commitment to test ways to highlight said rules “to raise awareness around what’s acceptable and help creators understand their accountability,” the addition of the content warning.

“We are working to add a content advisory to any podcast episode that includes a discussion about COVID-19,” Ek said. “This advisory will direct listeners to our dedicated COVID-19 Hub, a resource that provides easy access to data-driven facts, up-to-date information as shared by scientists, physicians, academics, and public health authorities around the world, as well as links to trusted sources. This new effort to combat misinformation will roll out to countries around the world in the coming days.”

Prince Harry and Megan Markle’s Archwell released a statement Sunday morning about their concern over Covid-19 misinformation on Spotify without mentioning Rogen. The pair have a deal with Spotify worth a reported $25 million to make podcasts.

Rogan has a reported $100 million deal to license his podcast to the streamer.