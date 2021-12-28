Sports world mourns the loss of Hall of Famer John Madden

The NFL world mourned the loss of Hall of Fame coach and broadcasting icon John Madden on Tuesday afternoon.

, the league announced. He was 85.

Madden is undoubtedly one of the most recognizable names in the history of the NFL, whether it’s from his coaching career with the Oakland Raiders, his broadcasting run with nearly every network or even the NFL video game that’s been named after him.

Naturally, the sports world and football fans everywhere honored Madden on social media almost instantly after news of his death.

Plenty of fans shared some of Madden’s best broadcasting bits, movie clips and other moments of his throughout the years, too.