Sports TV listings for Phoenix

Listings may not reflect higher-tier television provider services, such as sports tiers. Programming from satellite providers may vary. Schedule may change without notice.
Events, times and opponents are subject to change. Events are live unless noted.
Check with your TV provider (cable company or satellite service) for specific channel numbers. Not all channels are available on all TV packages.
Items in bold text are live and local events.
Monday
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Syracuse at North Carolina, 5 p.m., ESPN
Northwestern at Iowa, 6 p.m., Big Ten Network
Kansas State at Texas Tech, 7 p.m., ESPN2
Baylor at Texas, 7 p.m., ESPN
Jackson State at Prairie View A&M, 7 a.m., ESPNU
UCLA at Washington, 9 p.m., ESPN2
Washington State at Oregon State, 9 p.m., ESPNU
Women
Baylor at Iowa State, 5 p.m., ESPN2
NBA
Hornets at Bucks, 6 p.m., NBA TV
NHL
Bruins at Kings, 8:30 p.m., NHL Network
Tuesday, March 1
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Providence at Villanova, 4:30 p.m., FS1
Tennessee at Georgia, 4:30 p.m., SEC Network
Dayton at Richmond, 4:30 p.m., CBSSN
Ole Miss at Kentucky, 5 p.m., ESPN
Nebraska at Ohio State, 5 p.m., Big Ten Network
West Virginia at Oklahoma, 5 p.m., ESPN2
Missouri at South Carolina, 5 p.m., ESPNU
Duke at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m., ACC Network
Michigan State at Michigan, 6:30 p.m., FS1
St. Bonaventure at VCU, 6:30 p.m., CBSSN
Florida at Vanderbilt, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network
Purdue at Wisconsin, 7 p.m., ESPN
Cincinnati at Houston, 7 p.m., ESPNU
Louisville at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m., ESPN2
Arizona at USC, 9 p.m., ESPN
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Oklahoma State at Arizona State, 5 p.m., Pac-12 Networks
NBA
Hawks at Celtics, 5:30 p.m., TNT
Mavericks at Lakers, 8 p.m., TNT
Wednesday, March 2
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Xavier at St. John’s, 4:30 p.m., FS1
Texas A&M at Alabama, 5 p.m., SEC Network
Georgetown at Seton Hall, 5 p.m., CBSSN
Western Kentucky at Marshall, 5 p.m., ESPNU
Georgia Tech at Clemson, 5 p.m., ACC Network
Notre Dame at Florida State, 5 p.m., ESPN2
Rutgers at Indiana, 5 p.m., Big Ten Network
UConn at Creighton, 6:30 p.m., FS1
Auburn at Mississippi State, 7 p.m., SEC Network
LSU at Arkansas, 7 p.m., ESPN2
Wichita State at Tulsa, 7 p.m., ESPNU
Marquette at DePaul, 7 p.m., CBSSN
Miami at Boston College, 7 p.m., ACC Network
Minnesota at Maryland, 7 p.m., Big Ten Network
Wyoming at UNLV, 8:30 p.m., FS1
Women
Vanderbilt at Texas A&M, 10 a.m., SEC Network
Rutgers at Penn State, noon, Big Ten Network
Auburn at Alabama, 12:30 p.m., SEC Network
Washington at Colorado, 1 p.m., Pac-12 Networks
Illinois at Wisconsin, 2:30 p.m., Big Ten Network
Arizona State at Oregon State, 3:30 p.m., Pac-12 Networks
USC at UCLA, 7 p.m., Pac-12 Networks
California at Utah, 9:30 p.m., Pac-12 Networks
NBA
Knicks at Sixers, 5:30 p.m., ESPN
Trail Blazers at Suns, 8 p.m., ESPN, Bally Sports Arizona
NHL
Blues at Rangers, 5:30 p.m., TNT
Predators at Kraken, 8 p.m., TNT
Events, times and opponents are subject to change at any time. All events are live unless otherwise noted. Listings for broadcast/cable only, may not reflect higher tier services; go to sportsontv.azcentral.com for more. Satellite programming may vary.
Want more news like this? Click here to subscribe to azcentral.com. Go to connect.azcentral.com for a staff list, for more information about the newsroom and for details about upcoming events.
This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Sports TV listings for Phoenix