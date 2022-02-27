Sports TV listings for Phoenix

Listings may not reflect higher-tier television provider services, such as sports tiers. Programming from satellite providers may vary. Schedule may change without notice.

Monday

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Syracuse at North Carolina, 5 p.m., ESPN

Northwestern at Iowa, 6 p.m., Big Ten Network

Kansas State at Texas Tech, 7 p.m., ESPN2

Baylor at Texas, 7 p.m., ESPN

Jackson State at Prairie View A&M, 7 a.m., ESPNU

UCLA at Washington, 9 p.m., ESPN2

Washington State at Oregon State, 9 p.m., ESPNU

Women

Baylor at Iowa State, 5 p.m., ESPN2

NBA

Hornets at Bucks, 6 p.m., NBA TV

NHL

Bruins at Kings, 8:30 p.m., NHL Network

Tuesday, March 1

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Providence at Villanova, 4:30 p.m., FS1

Tennessee at Georgia, 4:30 p.m., SEC Network

Dayton at Richmond, 4:30 p.m., CBSSN

Ole Miss at Kentucky, 5 p.m., ESPN

Nebraska at Ohio State, 5 p.m., Big Ten Network

West Virginia at Oklahoma, 5 p.m., ESPN2

Missouri at South Carolina, 5 p.m., ESPNU

Duke at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m., ACC Network

Michigan State at Michigan, 6:30 p.m., FS1

St. Bonaventure at VCU, 6:30 p.m., CBSSN

Florida at Vanderbilt, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network

Purdue at Wisconsin, 7 p.m., ESPN

Cincinnati at Houston, 7 p.m., ESPNU

Louisville at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m., ESPN2

Arizona at USC, 9 p.m., ESPN

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Oklahoma State at Arizona State, 5 p.m., Pac-12 Networks

NBA

Hawks at Celtics, 5:30 p.m., TNT

Mavericks at Lakers, 8 p.m., TNT

Wednesday, March 2

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Xavier at St. John’s, 4:30 p.m., FS1

Texas A&M at Alabama, 5 p.m., SEC Network

Georgetown at Seton Hall, 5 p.m., CBSSN

Western Kentucky at Marshall, 5 p.m., ESPNU

Georgia Tech at Clemson, 5 p.m., ACC Network

Notre Dame at Florida State, 5 p.m., ESPN2

Rutgers at Indiana, 5 p.m., Big Ten Network

UConn at Creighton, 6:30 p.m., FS1

Auburn at Mississippi State, 7 p.m., SEC Network

LSU at Arkansas, 7 p.m., ESPN2

Wichita State at Tulsa, 7 p.m., ESPNU

Marquette at DePaul, 7 p.m., CBSSN

Miami at Boston College, 7 p.m., ACC Network

Minnesota at Maryland, 7 p.m., Big Ten Network

Wyoming at UNLV, 8:30 p.m., FS1

Women

Vanderbilt at Texas A&M, 10 a.m., SEC Network

Rutgers at Penn State, noon, Big Ten Network

Auburn at Alabama, 12:30 p.m., SEC Network

Washington at Colorado, 1 p.m., Pac-12 Networks

Illinois at Wisconsin, 2:30 p.m., Big Ten Network

Arizona State at Oregon State, 3:30 p.m., Pac-12 Networks

USC at UCLA, 7 p.m., Pac-12 Networks

California at Utah, 9:30 p.m., Pac-12 Networks

NBA

Knicks at Sixers, 5:30 p.m., ESPN

Trail Blazers at Suns, 8 p.m., ESPN, Bally Sports Arizona

NHL

Blues at Rangers, 5:30 p.m., TNT

Predators at Kraken, 8 p.m., TNT

