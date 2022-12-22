Sports Reporter Is Not Happy About Being Sent To Cover A Blizzard at 3:30 a.m. – The Hamden Journal

“I didn’t realize that there was a 3:30 also in the morning — until today,” said KWWL-TV sports reporter Mark Woodley doing a live remote in the middle of a blizzard for the channel’s morning show.

Woodley was drafted onto the weather team when the storm hit, and he was unusually candid with his feelings about the assignment.

“I normally do sports, but everything here is canceled [because of the weather],” said Woodley. “So what better time to ask the sports guy to come in about five hours earlier than he would normally wake up and go stand out in the wind and the snow and the cold and tell other people not to do the same?”

Then, in one of his signoffs: “Tune in for the next couple hours to watch me progressively get crankier and crankier.”

The video has racked up over a million views in the 12 hours since it was posted, garnering praise from the likes of Judd Apatow, David Cross, Rich Eisen and Rex Chapman.