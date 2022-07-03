Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Camille Kostek on the 2022 issue, staying in shape: ‘Up for the challenge’

Camille Kostek has appeared in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit a whopping five times, but this year’s issue is sizzling for a special reason.

The former Patriots cheerleader headed to St. Croix for her photo shoot, a destination that hits close to home.

Her mother is from the Virgin Islands, and she was named after her aunt Camille, who still lives there. The 30-year-old was photographed aboard a boat, which was a challenge for the star, but one she insisted was well worth the effort.

The longtime love of Rob Gronkowski made her SI Swimsuit debut in 2018 as part of the outlet’s first open casting call. She was a co-winner of the competition that year alongside Haley Kalil. She appeared on the cover in 2019. She was recently tapped to host “Dancing with Myself,” a dance competition series co-created by Shakira.

Most recently, the star joined Rowdy Energy as the company’s chief wellness officer for its new calorie-burning product line, Power Burn. The company claims the energy drink can burn up to 150 calories per can.

Kostek spoke to Fox News Digital about SI’s 2022 issue, how she’s staying in shape and how she gives herself a boost of confidence on days when she’s not feeling like a swimsuit model.

Fox News: You’re in this year’s SI Swimsuit issue. Congrats! What does it mean for you to be part of the brand at this point in your life?

Camille Kostek: This is year five of being in the issue. I am just as excited this year as I was the first year I got the call. This is a dream job that I have worked towards for 10-plus years. So living out this dream in my reality is something that always excites me. I am a huge advocate for self-acceptance because it is something that I have struggled with growing up in the modeling industry, and it has helped me grow into accepting my body as it is. I have always been drawn to SI Swimsuit because I knew they would accept me for all I am.

Fox News: What was your shoot like in St. Croix?

Kostek: This location was so special to me because I grew up going there since I have family that lives there. The water was beautiful, and the energy was electric on set. This was the first time I had ever shot on a boat. There were times when the wind picked up, the water got rocky and it became challenging to shoot standing up on a sail, but I was up for the challenge. And, let me tell you, it was worth it because the shots were unbelievable and like nothing I have ever done.

Fox News: You were photographed with Katrina Scott and Kamie Crawford. What’s your relationship like with these ladies?

Kostek: Kamie is a rookie this year, and we had met a couple of weeks prior at the Super Bowl, where we hosted a radio show together on Sirius XM. We quickly learned that we had a background in hosting. We immediately clicked and became friends. So, when we saw each other in the Virgin Islands, it was nothing but happy smiles and excitement as she had just wrapped her rookie shoot in St. Croix.

Katrina is someone I met last year through the issue, and she is another person I was quickly drawn to. I have been a fan of her work from afar. … She’s just as infectious in person as she is online. When I saw her in the Virgin Islands for her shoot, it was such a beautiful moment to hear her excitement about shooting for the magazine this year, especially while she was pregnant.

Camille Kostek and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit celebrate the launch of the 2022 issue and debut of Pay With Change at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Hollywood May 20, 2022, in Hollywood, Fla. Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

Fox News: The styling for your shoot was meant to feel “sexy and wearable.” How proud did you feel about yourself while rocking these pieces?

Kostek: I felt like “me.” I always feel on top of the world on the set of my shoots with SI Swimsuit because the team is constantly encouraging and hyping you up while you get the shots.

Fox News: You look amazing. What’s your typical workout routine like?

Kostek: I constantly like to change my workouts and find new training methods. I’ll do everything from boxing to yoga, Pilates and dance cardio, to free weights and HIT training. My go-to workout that can be done anywhere has been resistance band training and full body weights. Before doing any workout, it’s essential to stretch. It’s the first thing I do in the morning when I wake up and the last thing I do in the evening before going to bed.

When I’m on the road traveling for work, I access the hotel gym. I walk on an incline and work with free weights. It’s my favorite kind of quick workout. I’m all about low-impact and effective training to keep a healthy and active lifestyle that I can sustain no matter where I am in the world.

Camille Kostek said she’s a big fan of resistance bands for working out on the go. Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

Fox News: If we were to go through your fridge, what would we find?

Kostek: I love peanut butter and jelly sandwiches on gluten-free bread. I love pineapple and watermelon. I always have organic hummus and vegetables in the fridge, and I live for no-bake recipes that I can take on the go with me. I love a fresh chickpea salad.

Fox News: You’re “never not dancing.” How can we incorporate dance into our fitness routine?

Kostek: It all starts with good music. I love to play an upbeat, happy hits playlist when getting ready in the morning. It’s such an easy way to start to move my body and feel good. I tend to start my days early but somehow always find myself running late because I get lost in my dance and lose track of time. Finding a great dance cardio or barre class is always a great way to move your body, and often you will be so lost in the music that your workout is over before you know it.

Fox News: What’s a workout routine you’ve been loving lately and why?

Kostek: I have a series of moves that I love to do with my resistance bands. These have been my favorite for years because you can throw them in your bag while traveling and easily bring them with you on the go. They can be used for a full-body workout, from working your inner thighs and glutes to arms and abs, by toning the triceps and biceps while creating resistance in a low-impact way.

Camille Kostek is a former Patriots cheerleader. Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images

Fox News: What advice would you give to someone who needs a boost of confidence?

Kostek: This sounds so much easier said than done, but never compare yourself to anyone. You are your biggest competition. Let go of any limiting fears, worries and self-doubt because as soon as you do that you will feel so free and joyful and able to be present and excited at the moment.

Fox News: On days when you don’t feel your best, what makes you feel sexy?

Kostek: Sexy to me is self-care, which ultimately leads to confidence. I love to go to a farmer’s market or grocery store and buy clean, healthy foods. I look to cook for myself, spend time in an inferred sauna, a salt bath and take time to meditate.

Fox News: What’s one thing we can do in our daily lives that will get us motivated to work out so we can kick off a healthy lifestyle?

Kostek: Just going outside and walking, whether with a friend or listening to a podcast, is such an easy way to work out. Or finding classes in person or online that resonate with your goals and align with your passions. Today it is so easy to access a workout online or find people who love fitness on social media who do live workouts or post quick workout videos that are easy to incorporate into your life.

Camille Kostek and Rob Gronkowski first met when she was a cheerleader for the New England Patriots in 2013 and Gronkowski played for the team. John Parra/Getty Images

Also, getting into a workout class or joining a gym in your neighborhood is a great way to meet people and may result in finding a new workout buddy that will motivate you. When you get your body moving, you start to look and feel better. You start to want to show up as the best version of yourself for you, not for anyone else but yourself.

Fox News: What was it about Rowdy Energy that made you want to partner with them?

Kostek: When I was introduced to the Rowdy team, [I knew] it was a perfect fit. I knew I wanted to be fully involved and hands-on with all aspects, including creative direction, supporting events, creating campaigns, future appearances and more. Rowdy agreed, and I became their chief wellness officer. I’m very intentional with the products I partner with.

If I am going to work with a brand, I 100% support the brand, enjoy the product and it’s a product that fits into my lifestyle and schedule. Power Burn has a beautiful sleek can design, is refreshing, tastes amazing and makes me feel good. … Consumers want to know exactly what they’re consuming – they want to know and understand the ingredients they are ingesting. They’re seeking healthier options and better-for-you alternatives to products they love. Rowdy Energy offers just that.

Camille Kostek previously won the SI Swim Search alongside Haley Kalil. Greg Doherty/Getty Images for Encore Beach Club at Wynn Las Vegas

Fox News: Most energy drinks tend to have a bad reputation for being loaded with not-so-great-for-you ingredients. What would you tell critics who may be wary of enjoying a new energy drink like Power Burn?

Kostek: The brand doesn’t use any artificial flavorings or sugars. [Its] caffeine is derived from green tea paired with the nootropic L-Theanine giving consumers a powerful lift without the unwanted and irritable crash.