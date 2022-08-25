Sports Illustrated projects all bowl games, including where Notre Dame is projected

Week zero is here. College Football is finally set to being with multiple games this weekend and although the season is just starting, Sports Illustrated has come out with their projections of all 41 bowl games. We won’t go over all of them, just the New Year’s Six and College Football Playoff matchups. Find out below where Notre Dame could be headed during bowl season.

Orange Bowl – NC State vs. Texas A&M

Sugar Bowl – Georgia vs. Baylor

Cotton Bowl – Houston vs. Oklahoma

Rose Bowl – Michigan vs. Oregon

Peach Bowl (CFP) – Alabama vs. Ohio State

Fiesta Bowl (CFP) – Utah vs. Clemson

ReliaQuest Bowl – Notre Dame vs. Tennessee

