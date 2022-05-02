Spirit Airlines Turns Down JetBlue’s Offer. It Will Stick With Frontier’s Bid.

Text size
Spirit Airlines
rejected
JetBlue
’s
unsolicited proposal on Monday because it thinks the deal is unlikely to be completed. Spirit said it was sticking with a $2.9 billion offer from
Frontier
.
Shares of Spirit (ticker: SAVE) fell 8.5% to $21.60 in premarket trading on Monday.
JetBlue (JBLU) last month jumped into a bidding war for Spirit and offered $33 a share, or $3.6 billion, to buy the ultra-low-cost airline. JetBlue’s offer implied a 37% premium compared with the value of Frontier’s (ULCC) proposal and the airline on Monday pledged to shed assets and pay a break-up fee if the transaction doesn’t go through for antitrust reasons.
But Spirit’s board said it “continues to believe that the pending transaction with Frontier represents the best opportunity to maximize value” and that JetBlue’s proposal involves an unacceptable level of closing risk that would be assumed by Spirit stockholders. Under Frontier’s proposal, Spirit’s shareholders will keep a 48.5% stake in the merged carrier.
The deal with Frontier is expected to close in the second half of 2022.
Write to Karishma Vanjani at [email protected]