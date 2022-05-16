Spirit Airlines Stock Soars As JetBlue Launches Hostile Takeover

Spirit Airlines Stock Soars As JetBlue Launches Hostile Takeover

Spirit Airlines  (SAVE) – Get Spirit Airlines, Inc. Report soared higher in pre-market trading after JetBlue Airways  (JBLU) – Get JetBlue Airways Corporation Report launched a hostile takeover for the low-cost airline valued at around $3.2 billion.

Spirit, which had been planning a $6.6 billion tie-up with low-cost rival Frontier Group Holdings  (ULCC) – Get Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Report and has twice rejected JetBlue’s approach, citing the difficulty of receiving regulatory approval, has as least conceded that JetBlue’s offer of $33 per share could be a “superior proposal” that shareholders may need to consider.