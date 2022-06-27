Spirit Airlines Stock Has 2% Downside and Almost 50% Upside

When we talk about airlines, Spirit Airlines  (SAVE) – Get Spirit Airlines Inc. Report does not usually dominate the headlines. Lately though, that’s been the case given the ongoing bidding war for the company. 

Frontier Group  (ULCC) – Get Frontier Group Holdings Inc. Report is vying to acquire Spirit Airlines, but so is JetBlue  (JBLU) – Get JetBlue Airways Corporation Report.

Shares were slumping more than 8% on Friday as it appears the company is favoring Frontier’s offer, which on paper, is inferior to JetBlue’s offer. Of course, it could be posturing to milk an even higher bid from the latter.