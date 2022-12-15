‘Spinning Gold’ Trailer Drops Showing The Rise Of Casablanca Records

The official trailer for Spinning Gold has dropped and it explores the rise of Neil Bogart as the founder of Casablanca Records. Watch the preview in the video posted above.

Donna Summer, Parliament, Gladys Knight, The Isley Brothers, The Village People, and Bill Withers all have one thing in common with the rock band KISS — they all rose to their musical heights under the watchful ear Bogart, the founder of Casablanca Records, the most successful independent record company of all time.

Along with a rag-tag team of young music lovers, Neil and Casablanca Records would rewrite history and change the music industry forever. Their mix of creative insanity, a total belief in each other and the music they were creating, shaped our culture and ultimately defined a generation. In a story so unbelievable that it can only be true, comes the motion picture event of the musical journey of Neil Bogart and how his Casablanca Records created the greatest soundtrack of our lives.

The cast of Spinning Gold includes Jeremy Jordan as Bogart, Michelle Monaghan as Beth Weiss, Jay Pharoah as Cecil Holmes, Dan Fogler as Buck Reingold, Jason Issacs as Al Bogatz, Lyndsy Fonseca as Joye Biawitz, Chris Redd as Frankie Crocker, Casey Likes as Gene Simmons, and Sebastian Maniscalco as Girgio Moroder.

Famous faces will pay tribute to the legends of the past with Wiz Khalifa as George Clinton, Jason Derulo as Ron Isley of the Isley Brothers, Pink Sweat$ as Bill Withers, Grammy Award nominee Tayla Parx as Donna Summer and multi-Grammy winner Ledisi as Gladys Knight.

Sam Harris will play Paul Stanley, Alex Gaskarth will be Peter Chris and Tayla Parx will give life to Donna Summer.

Other actors include Payton List as Nancy Weiss, James Wolk as Larry Harris, Michael Ian Black as Bill Aucoin, Vincent Pastore as Big Joey and Nick Sandow as Mo Ostin.

Spinning Gold is written, directed, and produced by Timothy Scott Bogart and produced by Jessica Martins, and Laurence Mark, as well as produced by Gary A. Randall, Chris Torto, Bradley Bogart, and David Haring. Grammy Winning Music producer Evan “Kidd” Bogart, along with Harvey Mason, Jr. and Atlantic Records president Kevin Weaver are executive producers on the film and Atlantic Records will be releasing the soundtrack.

Spinning Gold is scheduled to hit theatres on March 31, 2023.

