Spike Fearn, ‘Aftersun’ And ‘Alien’ Actor, Signs With UTA – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: UTA has signed fast-rising British actor Spike Fearn for representation in all areas.

On the heels of the signing, UTA negotiated for Fearn to star alongside Cailee Spaeny, Isabela Merced and more in the new Alien movie that Fede Alvarez is directing for 20th Century Studios, with Ridley Scott producing.

The actor most recently appeared alongside Paul Mescal in Charlotte Wells’ hugely popular father-daughter drama Aftersun for A24, which this past weekend nabbed Wells the Independent Spirit Award for Best First Feature.

Up next for him is Focus Features’ Amy Winehouse biopic Back to Black from director Sam Taylor-Johnson.

Fearn previously starred in the British coming-of-age film Sweetheart from filmmaker Marley Morrison. He was cast as a lead in FX’s series adaptation of Nobel Prize winner Kazuo Ishiguro’s Never Let Me Go, which is no longer moving forward, and also was seen in the teen drama Tell Me Everything from ITVX and HBO Max.

Fearn continues to be represented by Hamilton Hodell in the UK and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.